Bears quarterback Justin Fields training with Packers rival Jordan Love

While Chicago Bears fans have celebrated the selection of Justin Fields back in April, another story they’ve been keeping an eye on has been the drama unfolding in Green Bay between the Packers’ front office and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Many speculated that Rodgers would opt out of the 2021-22 NFL season because a trade this summer seemed unlikely. Now that the deadline to opt-out has passed, it is clear that Rodgers will either be traded or return to suit up for one final season in Green Bay.