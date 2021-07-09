PHOTOS: New Pin Trading Display Bags Debut at Walt Disney World

Each Walt Disney World theme park has locations available for mothers to feed their infants, as well as attend to the needs of small children. These locations are fantastic, with everything mommies and their little ones desire. Still, for moms wanting to nurse their babies while still hanging in there with their families, Disney World pros know there are some great attractions for feeding with relative privacy and comfort. To help out all you mothers of nursing infants, we’ve provided a list of three attractions for each theme park that you can use. And for our non-nursing persons out there, these also double as fantastic napping spots!