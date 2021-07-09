Cancel
Travelling Again? Road Trip Food, Carbon Offsets For Air Travel And More

By Kayte Young
indianapublicmedia.org
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Hot dogs have so much personality to me that adding a face or some legs or something doesn’t seem that far off, they’re already so expressive.”. This week on the show we start thinking about road trips and roadside food, the carbon costs of European travel and how we might offset that (and help coffee farmers in the process). We share a vegetarian chile verde recipe, and we hear from Black farmers in Kansas about what the new federal funding means to them.

TravelKDWN

Air Travel is Rebounding

Air travel is booming across the nation to levels we haven’t seen since before the COVID-19 pandemic. McCarran International Airport is steadily bouncing back with more than 3.5 million travelers in May. However, flight delays and cancellations are plaguing the country. In the last month, Southwest and American Airlines have struggled with hundreds of flight cancellations and delays. Southwest due to computer problems. And American Airlines has been grappling with unprecedented weather at their largest hubs including Dallas/Fort Worth.
Travelsimpleflying.com

The Air Travel Recovery – What Are TSA Numbers Like?

Now that the US is 11 days into July, it is clear that summer leisure travelers are out in full force, and airlines continue to see some strong passenger numbers. US airlines are getting back to profitability, more and more planes are going out full, and even international flights are starting to come back. However, passenger numbers still have some room to go to get back to 2019 levels.
TravelTravelPulse

Holiday Weekend Air Travel Ends on Strong Note

The four-day July 4 holiday weekend ended strongly on Monday, as the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) recorded the third-highest number of air travelers since the pandemic began almost 16 months ago. The TSA said that 2,160,137 fliers went through its checkpoints at airports across the country on Monday, July 5....
TravelTravel Weekly

International travel and tourism: The road back to normality

Travel sentiment is being affected by government restrictions and the resumption of travel will start at home, finds a new YouGov report. Quarantine and other government travel rules are the biggest barriers to international travel for those in the UK, according to a major new survey by YouGov. The new...
Cedar Rapids, IAthegazette.com

Delays hint at hard summer for air travelers

This summer already is shaping up to be a difficult one for air travelers. Southwest Airlines customers have struggled with thousands of delays and hundreds of canceled flights in the past three weeks because of computer problems, staffing shortages and bad weather. American Airlines, which flies to Cedar Rapids’ Eastern...
TravelGamespot

Take The Trip Of Your Dreams With This Mega Travel Bundle

Everybody loves to travel. Leaving where you're from to go experience a new world and culture has long been what most people fantasize about. Whether it's a short trip to a relaxing beach or an exciting foray into a bustling city, travel has something for everyone. However, for many reasons it can be difficult for most of us to get away--not only can it be intimidating to visit a place where you don't know the language; travel can also be difficult logistically and (perhaps the biggest limiting factor) very expensive. Thankfully, this discounted travel bundle has you covered.
Travelnortheastohioparent.com

On-the-Road Travel Gear Ideas

Ready to travel? Here are some things to bring along. Keep your child both safe and entertained with these ideas from the National Parenting Product Awards (NAPPA), which evaluates and tests all these road-ready products. 100 Words About Places I Go bilingual book. Explore words about the places you’re traveling...
TravelWebMD

Holiday Air Travel Exceeded Pre-Pandemic Levels

July 5, 2021 -- The Transportation Security Administration predicted airports across the nation would see pre-pandemic travel volumes for the Independence Day weekend, and the numbers are bearing them out. The TSA screened 2,196,411 people at airport checkpoints on Friday, July 2, more than the 2,184,253 travelers checked on that...
Traveltheiet.org

Future flight: air travel after a pandemic

Could we soon be making a return to air travel and how will it differ from pre-pandemic times?. Remember airports? Or boarding passes and safety demonstrations? How about luggage conveyor belts, security checks or even sunny beaches?. It’s been at least a year and a half since most of us...
Travelthewestendnews.com

Virtual travel inspires the adventurous as they wait for actual travel to begin again

When travel stalled or more likely came to a screeching halt at the start of this pandemic, Adventure Marketplace was mostly hibernating. I remained positive and hopeful that “One day or Day One” we would travel together again. Writing this monthly column helped me keep the light on. I also sent out an occasional newsletter to clients and was active on my Facebook business page. But there was little if any actual business.
IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Barings sets internal carbon fees on business travel

July 14 (Reuters) - Asset manager Barings will announce steps on Wednesday to cut carbon emissions, including a new accounting treatment for air travel, executives said, among other efforts to change employee behavior as workers return to their offices this fall. Barings Chief Executive Mike Freno said a goal of...
TravelPosted by
Reuters

U.S. road travel jumped by 28.7% in May -- USDOT

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - U.S. motorists drove 28.7% more miles in May over pandemic levels in 2020 as more Americans return to offices and resume trips. The Federal Highway Administration said motorists drove 273.9 billion miles in April, up 61.2 billion miles over May 2020. Travel in May was up 3.2% or 8.1 billion miles, versus April 2021, the agency said, while travel was still down 3.8% over May 2019 levels. More Americans are driving as vaccination rates rise.
TravelTravelDailyNews.com

7 travel tips to keep in mind on your road trip with the kids

With restrictions around lockdown 2.0 easing up, leisure travel is back with a vengeance. And aren’t we almost ready or amidst driving off to holiday destinations with about a 4 to 6 hour driving distance from where we live. Interestingly, for many the prospect of long vehicle bound trips with...
TravelTelegraph

Brussels' green rules to make European air travel more expensive

New environmental rules imposed by Brussels are set to make air travel more expensive, analysts have warned. Tickets may rise by between 5pc to 8pc under carbon pricing rules proposed as part of the European Union’s "Fit for 55" scheme, UBS warned. Jarrod Castle, an analyst at the bank, said...
Craven County, NCtribuneledgernews.com

5 wild day trips for Craven County travelers

Jul. 13—Eastern North Carolina is chock full of eccentric nooks and crannies just waiting to be explored by Craven County travelers itching for a trip off the beaten path. While scenic views and gift shops might satisfy the average traveler, there are those among us who crave something a little ... different.
TravelForbes

Travel Insurance For A River Cruise

For cruise enthusiasts who want a smaller vessel, unique experiences on calm rivers, fewer passengers and more personalized service, a river cruise may be the fit. A misconception about river cruising only being for retirees is also shifting, as river cruise lines are offering more wellness amenities and active shore excursions.
Cell Phoneswsvaonline.com

Food Travel Apps

7/19/21 When your traveling and you decide it’s time to stop and eat, it can be difficult to find information…. The Salvation Army “Christmas in July” will be July 17th – 24th. Friday, July 16, 2021. Question: A recent survey ask what type of insect bothers you most, when it...
Travelkdnk.org

Geekspeak: Space Travel and More

Live call-in tech talk show with Matt McBrayer, Louie Girardot, Foreign Correspondent Donna, and occasional special guests. Geekspeak Reviews an Audio Collaboration Tool, Talks Contact Tracing Surveillance. By Lucas Turner • May 4, 2020. Geekspeak Takes on Pros and Cons of Facebook. By Louie Girardot • Feb 5, 2019. Geekspeak,...

