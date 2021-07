I love doing fartlek runs, as these sessions provide an opportunity to run on my favourite local trails and lock into a rhythmic tempo without focusing on hitting splits. A fartlek is defined as “continuous training with interval training,” and the word is Swedish for “speed play.” I get excited when my coach, Jim Finlayson, pencils a fartlek into the plan. This is one of my favourite workouts to do in a build-up to a goal half-marathon. It feels invigorating to meander along some of my favourite local running paths, and the bursts of speed help wake up my tired legs during a heavy and intense cycle of training.