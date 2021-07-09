Cancel
New Details to Discover at Disneyland’s Jungle Cruise

By Michelle Pagaran
orangecoast.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTransporting guests to the jungles and rivers of Africa, Asia, and South America, this scenic safari is known for its visual gags and irreverent skippers. When the opening day ride makes its return to the marquee next Friday, you might notice some new additions. “We feel very strongly that our (updated attractions) still tell the same story and have the same look and feel to them,” says Kim Irvine, executive creative director of Walt Disney Imagineering. “But, I think it’s important to not be able to go through (an) attraction and tell you what’s behind every corner. To have new surprises and new added elements that are maybe more relevant to today’s world and today’s stories. As I’ve always said, it’s got to be just as good, if not better.”

Travelallears.net

Seven Things Walt Disney World Doesn’t Want You To Know

Walt Disney World is a magical place…but it’s also full of secrets!. We regularly tell you about ride tips and tricks, Hidden Mickeys, and fun facts about the parks. But there are some things Disney may not want you to know…and today, we’re telling you all about those!. Adults Can...
LifestylePosted by
CNN

Disneyland set to reopen its Jungle Cruise ride, minus the racially insensitive stereotypes

(CNN) — Disney has finally redone its Jungle Cruise ride after years of being criticized for the attraction's controversial depictions of Indigenous people. In January, the corporation announced it would rethink the classic Jungle Cruise ride, in which a skipper ferried visitors along a waterway while making jokes and funny comments. One of the sights visitors were taken past involved a scene featuring "natives," depicted as primitive and threatening.
Travelallears.net

This Is NOT a Drill! The Haunted Mansion’s Most Iconic Scene is BACK in Disney World!

The season of returning pre-shows has begun, and we are absolutely here for it!. Now that Disney World has started to implement relaxed restrictions around the parks, fully vaccinated guests are able to go maskless inside attractions and most other areas. That means that attractions have also started to return to normal as pre-shows for attractions like Dinosaur and Mickey and Minnie’s Runaway Railway have been reinstated.
LifestyleInside the Magic

One of Disney World’s Most Popular Rides Is Having Serious Issues

Recently, we’ve reported on the popular Walt Disney World Resort roller coaster, Expedition Everest, experiencing unexpected downtime on several occasions. The fan-favorite attraction can be found at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park, which opens at 8 a.m. EST daily right now. Yesterday, Expedition Everest did not open with the theme park, though it did open later in the day.
TravelInside the Magic

PHOTOS: Disney Continues to Remove and Replace Jungle Cruise Scenes

Back in January, Disney announced that its world-famous Jungle Cruise attraction, at both Disneyland Resort in California and the Walt Disney World Resort in Florida, would be receiving major overhauls. The rides would be rethemed to fit with a more modern feel that would be culturally respectful to the areas represented in the ride.
Orlando, FLInside the Magic

Disney World Guests Evacuated From “Highest Hill” On Popular Coaster

The Walt Disney Resort in Orlando is unparalleled when it comes to an immersive, entertaining experience. The fan-favorite Disney Resort aims to deliver a uniquely magical time for all Guests, and joy can be found across all six of their theme parks like EPCOT, Disney’s Animal Kingdom, and water park Blizzard Beach, as well as the retail and foodie heaven, Disney Springs.
Behind Viral VideosWDW News Today

TikTokers Discover “Free Shirt Hack” When Violating Walt Disney World Dress Code

TikTok users are going viral with a “free shirt hack” at Walt Disney World. User Amanda DiMeo first posted about the “hack” in May. Cast Members at Magic Kingdom flagged DiMeo’s clothing as a violation of the resort’s dress code due to its revealing nature. She was given a $50 voucher for a new shirt, but after speaking with a manager, ended up with a $75 Spirit Jersey that she was then required to wear. She told Fox News, “Everyone was super nice about the whole process and I didn’t expect the video [to go] that viral.”
Travelallears.net

PHOTOS: A Missing Animatronic at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Has Returned

We’re seeing a lot of pre-shows for Disney World rides coming back recently!. Haunted Mansion, Tower of Terror, and Rock ‘n’ Roller Coaster all welcomed back their pre-shows, and now another big ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios has seen their’s come back as well!. It looks like the Star Wars...
TravelInside the Magic

Hollywood Stars Cannot Stop Gushing Over This Disney Attraction on Social Media

As more and more celebrities visit Disney World and Disneyland, it seems that there is one attraction calling their name. When any Guest visits Disney World or Disneyland, there is always so much to choose from! Guests can pick a dark ride, a thrill attraction, or just sit on Main Street, U.S.A. — there is something for everyone! Although there are many attractions, there are a few that are more technologically advanced than the rest.
TravelInside the Magic

Popular Coaster Doesn’t Open With Disney’s Animal Kingdom (Again)

For well over a week, fan-favorite Walt Disney World Resort thrill ride — the Expedition Everest roller coaster at Disney’s Animal Kingdom Park — has been experiencing unexpected interruptions on a regular basis. In fact, on several occasions, the coaster hasn’t even opened with the theme park. This happened again...
Behind Viral VideosNewsweek

5 Disney Hacks to Try According to TikTok

The Disney parks attract guests from all across the world, which means the lines for rides, food and even bathrooms can rack up long wait times. Whether you're a Disney regular or are planning your once-in-a-lifetime Disney vacation, it's important to plan ahead and do your research to ensure you get the most out of your day.
Lifestyledisneyfoodblog.com

JACK IS BACK! Haunted Mansion Holiday Is Officially Returning to Disneyland! 🎃

The closer we get to Halloweentime the MORE exciting news we get of all the new and returning things at Disneyland and Disney California Adventure!. We know that Oogie Boogie Bash is RETURNING this year to Disneyland Resort, and we can’t wait! One of the more popular traditions at Disneyland is when the Haunted Mansion gets a The Nightmare Before Christmas makeover and its name is changed to Haunted Mansion Holiday! Well, after a year of going without the spooky overlay, Disney had some EXCITING news to share today!

