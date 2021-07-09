Cancel
High School

Big Island middle school receives threatening calls prompting lockdown

By KITV Web Staff
KITV.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHawai’i Island police have opened a terroristic threatening case following threats that lead Kea‘au Middle School to be locked down Friday morning. Friday morning, just before 8:30 a.m., Puna officers learned a phone call had been made to the staff, threatening the school. Immediately after, the school went on lock-down measures to ensure the safety of all students and staff.

