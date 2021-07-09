Cancel
US Dollar Index Pulls Back to Retest Monthly Lows on Weak Economic Data

By Nicholas Kitonyi
FXDailyReport.com
FXDailyReport.com
 6 days ago
The US dollar index on Friday extended Thursday’s declines towards 92.00 after a disappointing week of US economic data. The USDX ended the week lower after the ISM Services PMI for June missed expectations. The dollar currency index has now plummeted closer to oversold conditions in the 14-hour RSI. It...

FXDailyReport.com

FXDailyReport.com

Daily News and Analysis for forex, commodities, cryptocurrencies and stocks market.

