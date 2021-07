Last year at this time I wrote about surviving the summer barbeque season. This time I want to focus on the delicious summer treat: Ice Cream!. I mean, it’s not just for summer, and of course it is available all year long (for us ice cream diehards). It’s this time of year with these hot, sunny summer days that have us craving this delicious treat even more. Way back a long time ago, there was an ice cream business that used to say we have 31 flavors to choose from. Nowadays there has to be over 100 ice cream flavors to choose from and trust me, I’ve tried them all.