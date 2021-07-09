Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Obituaries

Karen Blanton Daughety

El Reno Tribune
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGraveside services for Karen Blanton Daughety will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Red Rock Cemetery with Pastor Paul Roach officiating. Services are under the direction of Wilson…

www.elrenotribune.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blanton
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
Washington County, IAkciiradio.com

Karen Murphy

A memorial service for 78-year-old Karen L. Murphy of Washington will be held at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 10th at the pavilion and stage of the Washington County Fairgrounds. Services will be livestreamed on the Jones & Eden Facebook page.
Louisiana Statekalb.com

Karen McPherson

Angela Lavalais previews the annual Zion Hill Church Family's Vacation Bible School. The community is invited to attend. Darin Pasche introduces a new Blue Bell Ice Cream summertime flavor, coconut cream pie. VOD Recordings. Lois Knight. Updated: 55 minutes ago. Promoting Grant Parish and Colfax. Lois Knight previews the Good...
Claremont, NHThe Eagle Times

Carol (Couture) Westeren

Carol (Couture) Westeren CLAREMONT — Carol Eleanor (Couture) Westeren, an angel sent from heaven on Oct. 12, 1940, returned to heaven on March 6, 2021. Daughter of Albert Eleazer Couture and Priscilla Augusta (Moore) Couture; a loving sister to Jacqueline (Couture) Terrell; Christian mother of two All-American and valedictorian sons, Ronald Cyrus and Alan Carl Westeren; and whose love, humility, intelligence, leadership, patience, compassion, charity, ability to lift the spirits of loved ones, friends and foes alike, and lion-like courage/resolve to confront, persevere and forgive the unforgivable, forever endeared you, Carol, to your sons and fellow human beings who both love and respect you and will forever cherish the positive force of nature that you are and your having left this earth a more pleasant place as a result of your selfless devotion to others, before returning to heaven to continue miraculous and healing acts of compassion, mercy and grace that you perfected while on earth. Priceless and immeasurably important are your wise and reverent teachings. Your unconditional love for others and exemplary altruistic life which brought joy, happiness and inspiration to all fellow humans within your sphere of influence were, and are, your ongoing gift to this world. You lived your life as Jesus Christ taught in the Bible. Your motherly nurturing passion and instincts did not go unnoticed. Selfless sacrifices, intimate listening ability, caring attitude and proactive spiritual guidance were your strengths and immensely impacted and influenced the development and maturation of your two sons, who both excelled in life as a result of your Angelic Motherly Love. God transiently gifted Carol to Ron and Alan to shape and mold their destiny, then redeemed and reunited Carol, for eternity, with her loving parents, family and God/Creator in heaven. God bless your soul, Carol. The universe mourns the loss of your positive spirit on earth whilst heaven rejoices in your return to your glorious home. Your loving sons, Ron and Alan. Announcement/notification Claremont residents: Funeral 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at gravesite in Mountain View Cemetery, Claremont, New Hampshire.
AnimalsAPG of Wisconsin

Karen’s Korner: Halliday notices the neighbors

He may have noticed them for a while now, but didn’t act as if. They’ve been in residence for about a month at least, but Thursday past as I was unloading hay from the wagon to the elevator to be stacked safely in the mow I noticed him staring – he stood there for a good 15 minutes, probably wondering what those things were. It was also the first day the pullets were out and about. He probably noticed them too. Amberlinks are escape artists and had actually gone under the fence so there was much to keep an eye on. I tend to pay attention to things large and small, call it “mom radar” if you wish – the hawk overhead, dubbed Phyllis by our granddaughter – as well as a head count of how many calves are behind the pasture fence, plus assuring pullets had not become Phyllis’ lunch…

Comments / 0

Community Policy