RAYMOND — Mrs. Teresa M. Ingraham, 100, gently passed away Saturday, June 19, 2021, at her residence in Raymond, Maine. Born in Westbrook, on May 29, 1921, she was a daughter of Cecil and Antonia (LeConte) McAloney. Teresa was a graduate of Westbrook High School. For over 38 years, she volunteered at Mercy Hospital in Portland and also the Public Library in Raymond. She was the recipient of the Boston Cane in Raymond.