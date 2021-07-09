Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Column: Why Laviska Shenault Having Breakout 2021 Season is Vital For the Jaguars

By John Shipley
Posted by 
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 6 days ago

Laviska Shenault is a tantalizing weapon on paper. He has the size, strength, speed, and hands to win in virtually every facet as a receiver, and his college and rookie seasons are filled with highlights after highlights.

But as former Jaguars offensive coordinator Jay Gruden learned last year, it takes more than envisioning ways to get Shenault involved in theory. It takes more to talk about all the ways he can help the offense.

It takes crafting a defined role for the talented former second-round wideout and simply letting him do best: as a wide receiver making plays up and down the field, not just restricted to screens and throws near the line of scrimmage.

This is a role the Jaguars must see Shenault thrive in throughout his second season. The future of their wide receiver unit very well may depend on it.

For the Jaguars today, the wide receiver room is considered beyond a strength. It is considered by many to be the best position group on the entire roster, a unit that is anchored by Shenault, veteran receiver Marvin Jones and former second-round pick DJ Chark.

For 2021, the Jaguars won't have to lean just on Shenault. They won't need him to be a bonafide No. 1 pass-catching threat who can be a go-to weapon. The current roster has two capable playmakers at receiver besides Shenault, with Chark already having a Pro Bowl and 1,000-yard season under his name and Jones having a reputation as one of the most consistent producers at the position in recent years.

Over the next 17 games, the trio of Shenault, Chark and Jones will be the ultimate key to their offensive success and whether No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence can find touchdowns and wins in bunches as a rookie.

But what about beyond 2021? What about past Lawrence's rookie season, when the quarterback should begin to hit his stride as an NFL quarterback? For as strong as the Jaguars are at receiver today, there are more questions than answers beyond the upcoming 17-game regular-season.

For one, Chark will be entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2021. The Jaguars very well could retain him, but any time a player enters year four in his deal at the same time a new regime comes in (see, Allen Robinson), it becomes more of a toss-up whether that player will be retained.

Chark has the talent to merit the Jaguars, Urban Meyer and Trent Baalke offering him a new multi-year contract, but it shouldn't be considered a surefire outcome, especially not after Meyer has already stated he didn't like how Chark played in 2020. Chark will likely have to stand out in a big way in 2021 to please Meyer and earn a new deal. While this isn't impossible or even improbable, it is a situation that doesn't yet have a clear answer.

Then there is Jones. Jones is likely going to have a tremendous impact on the Jaguars' passing game in 2021 thanks to his contested-catch ability and his leadership, as well as the fact that he knows offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell's offensive scheme like the back of his hand.

But unlike Chark and Shenault, Jones is closer to the end of his prime than to the middle of it. The 31-year-old receiver is the second-oldest player on the team behind just Tim Tebow, and his two-year contract is structured in such a way that the Jaguars could feasibly have him on the roster for just one year.

According to Spotrac, Jones' cap hit will exceed his dead cap in 2022, giving the Jaguars a potential out on his deal. A scenario in which the Jaguars enter the 2022 offseason without both Jones and Chark on the roster may seem unlikely, but it is a scenario in which the Jaguars must prepare for.

In the event Chark and Jones aren't on the roster entering next offseason, the Jaguars' top three receivers would be Lavika Shenault, Collin Johnson and Jamal Agnew (Phillip Dorsett is also a free agent after 2021). To say that isn't feasible would be an understatement, especially entering year two of the Lawrence era.

In short, a stagnant Shenault in 2021 could spell disaster for the future of the Jaguars' receiver room -- or at the very least force the Jaguars to overpay for another possible No. 1 option.

But if Shenault develops like the Jaguars believe he can, he can be that player. He can be the top dog in the passing game. He just needs to show it.

The Jaguars need Shenault to develop into a true downfield and intermediate threat in 2021. They need him to truly have the breakout season everyone has predicted for him to have. They just need Shenault to make plays.

Shenault's talent already made him one of the Jaguars' most important players entering 2021. But the state of their wide receiver room past 2021 makes him even more important beyond this season.

Comments / 0

JaguarReport

JaguarReport

Jacksonville, FL
53
Followers
374
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Tebow
Person
Urban Meyer
Person
Trevor Lawrence
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jaguars#American Football#Shenault Jones
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLaudacy.com

Top 32 NFL quarterbacks for 2021 season, ranked: Matt Ryan slips without Julio Jones

Welcome to Audacy Sports' countdown of the top 32 quarterbacks for the 2021 season. Before we get to our countdown, here are a few notes of what went into creating this list:. - There was a heavy focus on how these quarterbacks performed in the last two seasons, and trying to form a projection of what that will mean for 2021. How Tom Brady or Ben Roethlisberger, for example, may have played in 2009 isn't especially relevant here.
NFLthedraftnetwork.com

Jaguars Will Have Successful 2021 Season If...

Though every team starts the season with a record of 0-0 and “any given Sunday” anybody can beat anybody, some organizations know the Super Bowl probably isn’t in the cards for them. But just because a season may fall short of the ultimate goal doesn't mean it should be seen as a failure.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

5 Jacksonville Jaguars players who may have already peaked

Over the last few months, the Jacksonville Jaguars added several players that should contribute right out of the gate. They signed cornerback Shaquill Griffin and safety Rayshawn Jenkins to bolster their secondary. The Jags also added wide receiver Marvin Jones Jr. and tight end Chris Manhertz to upgrade the offense...
NFLblackandteal.com

Jacksonville Jaguars: 4 bold predictions ahead of the 2021 season

After years of bad draft hauls and questionable decision-making at the top, the Jacksonville Jaguars started a rebuild this offseason. They gave up head coach Doug Marrone the pink slip after winning just 12 games over the last three years. In his place, the Jags hired Urban Meyer, who is making his debut in the NFL. The organization also promoted Trent Baalke to general manager after firing Dave Caldwell last year.
NFLvikings.com

Lunchbreak: Thielen Makes CBS Sports' '30 Over 30' Team

Don't look now, but Adam Thielen is one of the old guys. You know, by NFL standards. Thielen will celebrate his 31st birthday on Aug. 22, but the receiver has shown no signs of slowing down entering his eighth season with the Vikings. CBS Sports' Jordan Dajani agrees. He recently...
NFLPosted by
610 Sports Radio

A dislike for Tom Coughlin is what Jaguars defense rallied around, says Jalen Ramsey

Things that an NFL defense can rally around usually range from a desire to dominate the opposing quarterback, a great individual leader who pumps up the whole squad, a feeling that they need to deliver for the passionate fan base, a lethargic offense that won't win the game without a great defensive performance, or perhaps a coach/exec that really, really inspires the team to be great.
NFLJanesville Gazette

Jaguars have most expensive offensive line and linebacker units in NFL

Aside from allowing the seventh-most sacks (44) last season, the Jaguars' offensive line is still heading into this season at the top of the league. Nope, they are not considered to be the most talented unit in NFL, but they are certainly the most expensive. According to OverTheCap.com, a site...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

Way-Too-Early Depth Charts: Projecting the Jaguars' 2021 DL Rotation

The Jacksonville Jaguars are slowly but surely marching along with the rest of the NFL to the start of the 2021 season, arguably the most anticipated season in franchise history. As fans count down the seconds until the debuts of Urban Meyer and Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars are putting in time, energy and sweat to prepare for the season.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Jalen Ramsey Reveals Why He Requested Trade From Jaguars

In 2019, the Los Angeles Rams made one of the biggest trades for a cornerback in history, sending two first-round picks to the Jacksonville Jaguars for Jalen Ramsey. Two years later, Ramsey is opening up about what led to that trade. Appearing on Catching Fades with Aqib Talib, Ramsey revealed...
NFLPosted by
JaguarReport

The 10 Most Important Jaguars for 2021, No. 2: Josh Allen

The 2021 offseason completely revamped the Jacksonville Jaguars. The maligned franchise had every aspect of its organization inspected, weighed, measured and often found wanting. A new head coach and fresh set of standards were the first steps. Then through the draft, free agency and ultimatums to current players, the staff put together what is essentially a brand new roster.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars have young trio of playmakers

The Jacksonville Jaguars are in the early stages of a rebuild. While it may be a while before they see their efforts pay off, they have a young core of difference-makers in place. Head coach Urban Meyer and general manager Trent Baalke have spent the offseason fortifying their roster to ensure they have enough talent to compete for years to come.
NFLCBS Sports

Jaguars' Josh Allen: Healthy heading into third season

Allen (knee) is healthy heading into training camp, Cole Pepper of News 4 Jacksonville reports. Allen missed eight games during the 2020 season, including the final six contests, due to a knee injury. He finished with 2.5 sacks after notching 10.during his rookie campaign. The Jaguars produced just 18 sacks last season, and they're counting on Allen to provide a boost to the pass rush now that he's fully healthy. With offseason additions of free-agent CB Shaquill Griffin and rookie second-round pick CB Tyson Campbell, the secondary could provide some more time for Allen to get to the quarterback in 2021.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Jacksonville Jaguars should have no trouble sweeping Texans in 2021

After a busy offseason, the Tennesse Titans and the Indianapolis Colts could be in a tight race for the AFC South crown in 2021. Although the Jacksonville Jaguars may not be able to catch up with them just yet, they have made several upgrades this offseason and won’t make things easy for either team.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Packers: Why Davante Adams should be in Jalen Ramsey’s top three

Los Angeles Rams All-Pro cornerback, Jalen Ramsey, while on the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast on Sunday, shared his widely speculated top three hardest receivers to guard featuring DeAndre Hopkins, Odell Beckham Jr. and Julio Jones. One noticeable All-Pro receiver left of the list: Davante Adams. Adams and Ramsey...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Robert Griffin III Situation

Robert Griffin III has the social media world buzzing on Wednesday evening. That’s usually not a good thing. The veteran NFL quarterback is currently weighing his future. The former top NFL Draft pick is still a free agent, though he’s reportedly being pursued by more than just professional football franchises. Multiple networks are reportedly in a bidding war for RG3’s services as an analyst. Some see Griffin as the next Tony Romo-like analyst.
NFLSteelers Depot

Report: Mike Tomlin Was ‘Absolutely Heartbroken’ Steelers Couldn’t Re-sign RB James Conner

Not surprisingly, the Pittsburgh Steelers didn’t re-sign running back James Conner during the offseason after the former third round draft pick out of Pittsburgh went through another overly disappointing season in 2020. Conner ultimately wound up signing a one-year contract with the Arizona Cardinals for $1.75 million in April and he’s now expected to get quite a few touches with them in 2021. While the Steelers seemingly had no interest in re-signing Conner, head coach Mike Tomlin reportedly was sad to lose the running back this offseason.

Comments / 0

Community Policy