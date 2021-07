Bangladesh is to start giving coronavirus vaccinations to some of the 850,000 Rohingya refugees who fled across the border from Myanmar, officials said Thursday. With infections rising across the country, refugee commissioner Shah Rezwan Hayat said about 48,000 Rohingya aged over 55 would start receiving jabs from next month with help from the World Health Organization. "We are targeting 55-year-olds due to vaccine shortages," Hayat told AFP. "Hopefully, we will be able to give everyone the vaccine in phases if there is no shortage," he said.