Could Apple TV soon be the home of NFL Sunday Ticket? The bidding will kick off soon
A bidding war among tech and media giants is about to kick off over premium streaming content: NFL games. NFL Sunday Ticket, a package that includes all the National Football League's Sunday games (except for those blacked out locally), has been a fixture for satellite TV service DirecTV. But it's widely thought DirecTV, which AT&T spun off as a separate business in February, will forego re-upping the service when its contract ends after the 2022 season.
