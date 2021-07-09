Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Perfect Joke About Empire Strikes Back Meme

By Aaron Perine
ComicBook
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Wars legend Mark Hamill had the perfect response to an Empire Strikes Back meme. The Luke Skywalker actor is used to jokes about his character’s hand getting lopped off in that movie. A joke account had an idea for the body part to be its own LEGO set along with the lightsaber. It was only a matter of time before someone tagged Hamill in and all chaos ensued. The Star Wars actor is always a good sport about these things and fans got a kick out of that deadpan humor. Ochre Jelly had an absolute banger on their hands with that photoshop. (Well, that’s a pun that wasn’t intended but, it’s staying now.) Check out what the Skywalker star posted down below:

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Hamill
Person
Jon Favreau
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Day#Hamillhimself#Fyi#Vader
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Lego
News Break
Meme
News Break
Star Wars
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesInside the Magic

Original Trilogy Actor Is Livid About Disney’s New ‘Star Wars’ Change

Recently, thanks to an upcoming LEGO set called “Boba Fett’s Starship”, it became apparent that The Walt Disney Company is moving away from the ship’s original name, Slave I. Slave I belonged to Clone Army of the Republic DNA template, Jango Fett, and then to his “son”, bounty hunter Boba...
MoviesPosted by
Winter is coming

Mark Hamill tells his fans NOT to buy this Star Wars merchandise

The Star Wars universe is famous for merch. There are literally thousands of awesome pieces of merchandise to choose from, from replica lightsabers to action figures to LEGO sets and well beyond. But with so much merch out there, some of it may be a little odd. And Mark Hamill (Luke Skywalker) was not impressed over merch commemorating the moment when Darth Vader chops off Luke Skywalker’s hand in The Empire Strikes Back.
MoviesFanSided

Director Patty Jenkins shares an update on Star Wars: Rogue Squadron

When The Rise of Skywalker was released in theaters in 2019, it was the first time in over seven years that we didn’t know what the next Star Wars movie was going to be about. Ever since Lucasfilm was purchased by Disney in 2012, and we knew that there would be more Star Wars movies starting with Episode VII, we’ve always known what to expect from the next Star Wars movie.
MoviesComicBook

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Special Focusing on Luke Skywalker's Return Announced

Disney+ will release a special episode of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian digging into the reaction to Star Wars: The Mandalorian's second season finale. The episode, titled "Chapter 16: The Rescue," included a shocking surprise appearance by young Luke Skywalker. Many Star Wars fans were blown away watching Luke Skywalker in his post-Return of the Jedi prime as a Jedi Knight carving through Moff Gideon's Dark Troopers with his lightsaber and Force abilities. This newly announced Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian special will showcase the technology the show used to bring Luke Skywalker back when it debuts on Disney+ on August 25th.
Movies/Film

24% of People We Polled Think This is the Worst ‘Star Wars’ Movie – and We Actually Agree

People are pretty passionate about Star Wars. Those movies about events that happened a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away, really get some fans riled up. Naturally, there’s been a lot of arguments online in the past few years about which Star Wars flick is the worst, in part due to extremely mixed receptions to both The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. So we figured it might be fun to issue a survey and ask a bunch of people which Star Wars movie was the absolute worst. Everybody and their mother has made some kind of Star Wars ranking, but we’re here to give you an unofficial group selection.

Comments / 0

Community Policy