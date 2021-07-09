Star Wars: Mark Hamill Shares Perfect Joke About Empire Strikes Back Meme

Star Wars legend Mark Hamill had the perfect response to an Empire Strikes Back meme. The Luke Skywalker actor is used to jokes about his character’s hand getting lopped off in that movie. A joke account had an idea for the body part to be its own LEGO set along with the lightsaber. It was only a matter of time before someone tagged Hamill in and all chaos ensued. The Star Wars actor is always a good sport about these things and fans got a kick out of that deadpan humor. Ochre Jelly had an absolute banger on their hands with that photoshop. (Well, that’s a pun that wasn’t intended but, it’s staying now.) Check out what the Skywalker star posted down below: