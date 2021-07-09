Cancel
Henderson County, IL

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Henderson by NWS

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Henderson The National Weather Service in the Quad Cities has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southern Henderson County in west central Illinois Southeastern Henry County in southeastern Iowa Des Moines County in southeastern Iowa * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 650 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near New London, or 10 miles east of Mount Pleasant, moving southeast at 45 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. * This severe thunderstorm will be near Danville around 655 PM CDT. Middletown around 700 PM CDT. West Burlington and Iowa Army Ammunition Plant around 705 PM CDT. Burlington around 710 PM CDT. Other locations in the path of this severe thunderstorm include Carman, Gladstone and Gulf Port. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...<50MPH

alerts.weather.gov

#Severe Thunderstorm#Extreme Weather
