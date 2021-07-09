Severe Weather Statement issued for Beaufort, Colleton by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 19:50:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Report damage directly to the Charleston National Weather Service at 888-383-2024 when it is safe to do so. Target Area: Beaufort; Colleton A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 845 PM EDT FOR BEAUFORT AND COLLETON COUNTIES At 750 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near White Hall, moving east at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Minor hail damage to vehicles is possible. Expect wind damage to trees and powerlines. Locations impacted include Beaufort, Clarendon, Hendersonville, Green Pond, Laurel Bay, Dale, Gardens Corner, Sheldon, Ashepoo, Ritter and White Hall. This warning includes I-95 in South Carolina between mile markers 46 and 50. HAIL...1.00IN WIND...60MPH