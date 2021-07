Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern Hampden, Eastern Hampshire, Western Hampden by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-09 15:32:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 20:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Get indoors when this storm approaches. Winds may be strong enough to produce minor damage, such as a few downed branches. Do not drive through flooded roads or underpasses. Avoid low lying areas near small streams. Target Area: Eastern Hampden; Eastern Hampshire; Western Hampden; Western Hampshire TORRENTIAL RAINFALL At 749 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Sandisfield, or 8 miles southeast of Great Barrington, moving east at 15 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph will accompany this storm. Locations impacted include Westfield, Holyoke, Northampton, Agawam, West Springfield, Easthampton, Suffield, Southwick, Southampton, Huntington, Russell, Westhampton, Granville, Chester, Blandford, Montgomery and Tolland.