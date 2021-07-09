Cancel
Howell County, MO

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Howell, Oregon, Shannon by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 18:50:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Target Area: Howell; Oregon; Shannon THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN SHANNON NORTHEASTERN HOWELL AND NORTHWESTERN OREGON COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 700 PM CDT The storm which prompted the warning has weakened below severe limits, and no longer poses an immediate threat to life or property. Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However heavy rain is still possible with this thunderstorm.

alerts.weather.gov

