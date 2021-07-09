Fort Collins Man and Juvenile Arrested for Attempted Murder

On July 3, 2021, at approximately 4:14 a.m., LCSO received a report of shots fired in the 2100 block of West County Road 54G in Laporte. Deputies responded and found multiple expended shell casings in the driveway of a residence. They also found bullet impact holes in the home and a vehicle on the property. A 20-year-old male resident told investigators he was outside the home and others were inside when the shooting occurred.