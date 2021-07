Ethyl is a 10-year-old dog from Centerville, Iowa, and she went missing suddenly a little over a week ago. She's home safely now, thanks to some kayakers with a good eye. Ethyl was spotted by the kayakers standing on the banks of an island along the Chariton River in Centerville. When they paddled over to her, she was skittish and covered in ticks from the wooded area she'd been hiding out in on the island.