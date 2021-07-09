Cancel
Congress & Courts

Congress could prove the lobbyist wrong

By Letters to the Editor
Washington Post
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a sting, Greenpeace UK duped Exxon executive Keith McCoy into thinking that he was talking to a job recruiter [“Secret tape of Exxon lobbyist reverberates on Hill,” news, July 3]. In that conversation, Mr. McCoy said that Exxon’s support for carbon pricing was an “easy talking point” because “nobody is going to propose a tax on all Americans.” Whether this accurately portrays the general mind-set within Exxon, Congress should prove him wrong. Five bills are pending in Congress that, if passed, would put some type of price on carbon.

