Congress could prove the lobbyist wrong

George P. Bush, Texas Land Commissioner & candidate for Texas Attorney General, spoke to Jason Chaffetz about filing suit in federal court against the Biden Administration over not using the money appropriated by congress to finish construction on the border wall. Bush says the border situation is out of control and there is no sense of urgency from the Biden Administration. Bush said President Biden is entitled to a difference of opinion on securing the border, but he can’t look the other way and ignore the law that was passed duly by Congress. Bush also took issue with the walkout by Texas Democrats over voter reform and playing the race card calling the bill Jim Crowe 2.0. Bush says it is disgraceful they are quitting for the second time and says it is only a matter of time before Texas passes their voter reform bill.