Congress could prove the lobbyist wrong
In a sting, Greenpeace UK duped Exxon executive Keith McCoy into thinking that he was talking to a job recruiter ["Secret tape of Exxon lobbyist reverberates on Hill," news, July 3]. In that conversation, Mr. McCoy said that Exxon's support for carbon pricing was an "easy talking point" because "nobody is going to propose a tax on all Americans." Whether this accurately portrays the general mind-set within Exxon, Congress should prove him wrong. Five bills are pending in Congress that, if passed, would put some type of price on carbon.
