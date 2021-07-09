The NHS is at breaking point: it needs resources and leadership
It is undesirable that the secretary of state of a major delivery department should be changed at a moment of maximum stress, but at least Sajid Javid, the new health secretary, showed a clear grasp of his priorities on taking office. He said that what had struck him most in his first days in the now CCTV-free office on Victoria Street was the urgency of tackling the NHS backlog – not just the 5 million on the official waiting list, but the estimated 7 million more potential patients who are expected to come forward when the pandemic abates.www.independent.co.uk
