‘Freedom day’ will not bring Boris Johnson much freedom – he faces a tough autumn and winter

If you’re appalled by the antics of Boris Johnson and the party he reshaped in his image, get set for a fun summer.The decision to axe the £20 Universal Credit (UC) uplift - originally badged as a temporary measure to help struggling families through the Covid-19 pandemic - will serve as a boil on the corpulent backside of the government throughout the next few months and on into the autumn if it goes ahead.It’s going to be festering, leaking pus and forcing its way into the news cycle - even in the absence of the usual silly season - thanks...