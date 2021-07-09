‘Freedom day’ will not bring Boris Johnson much freedom – he faces a tough autumn and winter
Boris Johnson gave in to the lockdown sceptics on the Tory backbenches by announcing a “big bang” lifting of the remaining coronavirus restrictions on 19 July. Officially, the final decision will be announced on Monday – and some scientists still hope for a last-minute rethink because the number of new infections could rise to 100,000 a day by next month. But the die is cast, and they will be disappointed.www.independent.co.uk
