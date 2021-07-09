Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Colorado State

The Cheapest Homes for Sale in Colorado’s Mountain Towns

By Emily Mashak
Posted by 
New Country 99.1
New Country 99.1
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

From the top-notch skiing to the constant sunshine to the countless breweries, Colorado is an amazing state. Unfortunately, it's not cheap to live here. In fact, a report from Porch shows that Denver has the 11th most expensive homes in the U.S., but these costs aren't just reserved for the Mile High City (although if you need housing help, NeighborWorks America is here for you). In the high country, the prices climb even, well, higher.

newcountry991.com

Comments / 0

New Country 99.1

New Country 99.1

Windsor, CO
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

New Country 99.1 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Steamboat Springs, CO
Denver, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Real Estate
Denver, CO
Real Estate
Denver, CO
Business
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
City
Telluride, CO
Local
Colorado Business
County
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Costner
Person
Tom Cruise
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mountains#Housing Prices#Porch#9news#Covid#Zillow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
Skiing
News Break
Politics
News Break
Housing
Related
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Proposed Expansion at Northern Colorado Regional Airport Not Approved

Current tenants that have a hangar or a tie-down area at the Northern Colorado Regional Airport were worried that month-to-month leases would end. However, an approval to move forward with JetCenter's request for proposal has been unanimously not approved by the Northern Colorado Regional Airport Commission. This decision was finalized in a July 15 meeting of the commission, according to our reporter on the scene.
Posted by
New Country 99.1

Colorado’s 25 Wealthiest Cities and Towns in 2021

Colorado is a pricey place to live, but these 25 cities and towns are considered the richest in the state. HomeSnacks ranked Colorado's richest places in 2021, but, it's important to note that there are three key factors taken into consideration, not just income. HomeSnacks looked at all 78 places in Colorado that have a population greater than 5,000 people to determine which locations are the richest.
LifestylePosted by
New Country 99.1

These 10 Epic Colorado Places Are Now On My Bucket List

Colorado is filled with wonders and hidden gems. It seems that one could go an entire lifetime and not really see everything that this incredible state has to offer. I have so many things and directions that I want to go it's almost a little overwhelming and every time I check off a bucket list item or two, it seems like I find 10 more to add to the list...and I'm ok with that.
Colorado StatePosted by
New Country 99.1

Minivan Plunges 200 Feet Off Colorado Highway

Colorado is filled with scenic drives and roads with breathtaking and post card worthy views however...many of those same roads are also very dangerous. They are narrow with sharp turns, with sheer cliffs and straight drops...oh and let's not forget about the fact that many of them don't have guardrails.
Loveland, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

Lucky Liquor: $50,000 Scratch Ticket Bought in Loveland

When a $50 scratcher could pay off in $3,000,000, it does seem worth it. Someone in Loveland didn't win the $3M, but $50K is nothing to sneeze at. I know this liquor store; Mom used to stop through their drive-thru for her Schaefer beer when my brother and I were kids. I remember the driveway was sloped, Mom's little Pinto chugging up to the window.
Fort Collins, COPosted by
New Country 99.1

It’s Not Fog: Here’s the Deal With Colorado’s Smokey Skies This Week

It's not overcast this along the Front Range this week, it's wildfire smoke. How long will it be sticking around?. You may have noticed you can't see the Rocky Mountains to the west, and have probably spotted the bright red sun at sunset. It's because of wildfires burning mostly in other states creating a heavy haze over Colorado. The National Weather Service said that the Front Range is under a 'plume' of smoke from wildfires in Northern California, Idaho and Oregon. CBS4 reported that additionally, the Morgan Creek Fire near Steamboat is currently over 3,000 acres and is zero-percent contained.

Comments / 0

Community Policy