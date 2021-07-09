Windsor to Honor the Zerby Family, Dedicates Main Park Playground to Brycen

Windsor’s Town Board, in cooperation with Jimmy and Melissa Zerby, invite the community to attend a public dedication in honor of Brycen Zerby, the 8-year old child who died after an accident that happened while he was participating in the 2018 Harvest Festival Parade. The formal dedication is scheduled for Monday, July 12, at 5 p.m., at the Main Park north side playground. Windsor’s Main Park is located at 300 Locust St.