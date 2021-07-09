New street racing penalties among 23 bills signed by Ducey

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a delayed process due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Doug Ducey officially signed the Holocaust and genocide education bill on Friday. “Arizona will continue to stand with and support the Jewish community,” said Gov. Ducey. “This bill works to educate our youth on the atrocities of the Holocaust and other genocides. Tragedies like this must never be allowed to happen again. This bill is a step in the right direction to fight antisemitism in our state, but our work is far from over. We have seen a rise in crimes against individuals in several communities, and we must do more to prevent any additional harm and suffering. Antisemitism is real. I would like to thank Representative Alma Hernandez for her many years of work on this important issue, as well as all the survivors who played a crucial role in making this bill a reality.”