Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Phoenix, AZ

New street racing penalties among 23 bills signed by Ducey

midfloridanewspapers.com
 6 days ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey signed nearly two dozen bills Friday and vetoed one as he works to clear his desk of the measures lawmakers sent him toward the end of the legislative session that wrapped up last week. Ducey signed bills banning state or local governments from...

www.midfloridanewspapers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Arizona State
Arizona Cars
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Cars
City
Phoenix, AZ
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Doug Ducey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Bills#Street Racing#Rationing#Ap#Republican
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Sports
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas Stateexpressnews.com

Can Texas really arrest House Democrats after flight to D.C.? Yes. Here's why.

What started as a threat from the governor could become a promise. After Texas House Democrats left the state Monday for Washington D.C. to deny Republicans the quorum needed to pass their controversial “election integrity” bill, Gov. Greg Abbott said in an interview with Austin TV station KVUE, if they don’t show up to vote in Austin, he will have them arrested.
Presidential ElectionDemocrat-Herald

Harris on Texas Democrats' walkout, voting rights

Vice President Kamala Harris visited Michigan on Monday to highlight the need for a voting rights bill. This comes as Democrats in the Texas Legislature on Monday began bolting for Washington, D.C. They said they were ready to remain there for weeks in a second revolt against a GOP overhaul of election laws, forcing a dramatic new showdown over voting rights in America.
Politicswashingtonnewsday.com

Governor Abbott, according to Texas House Democrats, does not have the authority to arrest lawmakers who are fleeing the state.

Governor Abbott, according to Texas House Democrats, does not have the authority to arrest lawmakers who are fleeing the state. The governor has no jurisdiction to jail Texas House Democrats for failing to attend the legislature’s special session, according to the lawmakers who fled the state Capitol this week to defeat a GOP-backed voting bill.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Who's paying for Texas Democrats' trip to DC? Beto O'Rourke has already raised $500K

Beto O’Rourke’s political action committee has raised half a million dollars to support Texas Democrats’ escape to Washington, D.C. O’Rourke, a former El Paso congressman and possible 2022 candidate for governor, has been soliciting donations for the Democrats on Twitter since they fled to the nation’s capital on Monday. It’s the second time House Democrats have broken quorum in about six weeks to kill a controversial elections bill championed by Texas’ GOP leaders.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Democrats launch a war they probably cannot win

On Monday, more than 50 Texas House Democrats fled the Lone Star State for Washington, D.C., on a chartered jet to deny the Texas House a quorum, thereby at least temporarily preventing the passage of Republican-backed electoral reform legislation. While these Democrats may win the public relations battle this week, they are likely to lose the larger war over the electoral reform legislation, which sooner or later will be signed into law.
Texas StateHouston Chronicle

Former GOP secretary of state: Texas should do what Kentucky and Utah did and make elections safer and more accessible.

The showdown at the Texas Legislature has been in the making for months. This dysfunction doesn’t have to be so predictable. There are better ways to improve the integrity and security of our elections than the ham-handed approach that Republicans attempted during the regular session. In fact, both parties could work together to improve election security, rather than resorting to partisan political jockeying.
Arizona StateNewsweek

Arizona State Senator Calls for New Election, Says Biden Electors Must Be Recalled

Arizona Republican Sen. Wendy Rogers is calling for a new 2020 presidential election in her state, demanding officials "decertify the election" that took place in November. Rogers, who has been a public proponent of Arizona's multiple election audit efforts, took to Twitter Thursday to voice her opinion that, following updates from an election audit many believe to be without merit, if Arizona is to "get this right" a new election must take place.
PoliticsPosted by
CNN

Why Texas Democrats are doomed to fail

(CNN) — The visuals were powerful. Two chartered planes taking off from Texas -- and landing in the nation's capital -- filled with Democratic legislators fleeing a Republican attempt to pass one of the nation's most stringent voting bills. But the political reality for those Democrats -- and for voting...
Arizona StateKOLD-TV

Arizona Gov. Ducey signs Holocaust, genocide education

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- After a delayed process due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Governor Doug Ducey officially signed the Holocaust and genocide education bill on Friday. “Arizona will continue to stand with and support the Jewish community,” said Gov. Ducey. “This bill works to educate our youth on the atrocities of the Holocaust and other genocides. Tragedies like this must never be allowed to happen again. This bill is a step in the right direction to fight antisemitism in our state, but our work is far from over. We have seen a rise in crimes against individuals in several communities, and we must do more to prevent any additional harm and suffering. Antisemitism is real. I would like to thank Representative Alma Hernandez for her many years of work on this important issue, as well as all the survivors who played a crucial role in making this bill a reality.”
Texas StatePosted by
KVUE

When was the last time Texas lawmakers fled Texas to halt legislation?

AUSTIN, Texas — Days after being summoned back to the Texas State Capitol for a special legislative session, Texas House Democrats fled the state in order to block Republican-backed election reform legislation. And while it doesn't happen often, this isn't the first time Texas politicians fled across state lines amid...

Comments / 0

Community Policy