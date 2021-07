As Twins manager Rocco Baldelli sat on the pregame Zoom call Saturday afternoon, he was asked which of his players he felt deserved consideration for an All-Star Game nod. “He's certainly given another tremendous half of work on the mound,” Baldelli said of José Berríos, who owns a 7-2 record, a 3.52 ERA and a 4.0 strikeout-to-walk ratio. “You start comparing him to other guys throughout the league, and he stacks up very well with pretty much everybody you could bring up.