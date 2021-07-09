Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Reuters

N.Y. bar says lawyers can handle pot work, and smoke (some) too

By David Thomas
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29QcAY_0asZUZQV00
REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

(Reuters) - Following New York State's decision to legalize adult use of marijuana this year, the regulatory body that oversees the state's lawyers says attorneys can partake, too.

In an ethics opinion issued Thursday, the New York State Bar Association said New York lawyers can advise cannabis clients in compliance with the state's recreational marijuana law, even though the drug remains illegal at the federal level.

"Without the aid of lawyers, the recreational marijuana regulatory system would, in our view, likely break down or grind to a halt," the opinion said.

The state bar also said lawyers can accept ownership stakes in a cannabis business as payment, and can smoke or consume marijuana recreationally. Lawyers can also grow marijuana, subject to state limits, the state bar added.

Lawyers must still abstain from excessive use of the drug, the opinion said, just as alcohol abuse could run afoul of ethics rules.

"Nothing we say here connotes approval of such excessive use or establishes a protective shield for a lawyer who is facing disciplinary charges, malpractice claims, or other adverse consequences arising out of marijuana use," the state bar wrote in its opinion.

Even though cannabis is still illegal at the federal level, the state bar cited actions taken by Congress as well as comments by former U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr that he wouldn't target state legal marijuana businesses. However, if the federal government's stance on marijuana were to change, the state bar said it would have to modify its stance.

The New York ethics opinion highlights the varied regulations lawyers must negotiate as a result of cannabis still being illegal at the federal law.

Last month, the Georgia Supreme Court ruled that lawyers can be sanctioned for advising manufacturers and sellers of marijuana oil, which is legal in Georgia for limited medical use under state law.

Cannabis lawyers say Ga. high court ruling creates 'chilling effect'

Comments / 24

Reuters

Reuters

145K+
Followers
177K+
Post
81M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lawyers#Medical Marijuana#Alcohol Abuse#Malpractice#Reuters#Congress#The Georgia Supreme Court
Related
Politicswpdh.com

Cuomo Suddenly Ends Popular Drinking Law in New York

Everyone’s favorite rule from the COVID-19 pandemic is set to end. On Wednesday, June 23, 2021, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that the State of Emergency for New York State will expire on Thursday, June 24, 2021. This is the same State of Emergency New York State has been under since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Because of this, any rules and regulations created because of the State of Emergency are set to end when that does. This includes the popular to-go alcohol and cocktail program.
New York City, NYFingerLakes1

Bill signed into law that stops public employees from being punished for taking sick time in relation to Covid-19

A bill signed into law by Governor Cuomo makes it so public employees in the state of New York can not be penalized if taking sick time for Covid-19. Public employers are prohibited from penalizing employees who use sick leave or compensatory time that may need to quarantine or get treatment for the virus as well as any other absence related to the virus.
Rochester, NYWHEC TV-10

Opioid Lockbox Bill signed into law

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC/AP) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed the Opioid Lockbox Bill into law Wednesday. That means any money the state gets from the current trial against drug manufacturers and distributors will go toward opioid education and treatment programs instead of the general fund. — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) June...
WLTX.com

NY Senator: Legal gun owners in New York State should be worried

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Just two weeks after his emergency powers regarding COVID-19 expired, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo declared a new state of emergency regarding gun violence. While exercising the extraordinary powers granted to him under the public health emergency he declared for the pandemic, Cuomo suspended or changed hundreds of laws in the state, free from legislative oversight.
Lawbloomberglaw.com

N.Y. Lawyers Can Use, Own Recreational Pot, Counsel Clients (1)

Attorneys can advise clients on how to comply with new state law legalizing use. Can be compensated via ownership stake in cannabis venture, bar group says. New York lawyers can advise clients on how to comply with the state’s new recreational marijuana use law and accept payment for their services via equity ownership in a cannabis business, the state’s premier bar group said.
Maine StatePosted by
Forbes

Maine Abolishes Civil Forfeiture, Now Requires A Criminal Conviction To Take Property

Maine became the fourth state to abolish civil forfeiture, a practice that enables law enforcement to confiscate millions of dollars worth of property without ever filing criminal charges. Taking effect on Tuesday without the governor's signature, LD 1521 fully repeals Maine’s civil forfeiture laws, while simultaneously bolstering its criminal forfeiture process, which only authorizes forfeiture after a criminal conviction (apart from a few narrow circumstances, like the owner’s death or deportation).
informnny.com

New York: Barbering law changes take effect immediately

NEW YORK, (WWTI) — Governor Cuomo signed legislation on Tuesday repealing provisions of law that prohibit the practice of barbering on Sundays. The law made it a misdemeanor to cut hair or provide a shave on Sunday. “This is the very definition of an archaic and meaningless law that makes...
azmarijuana.com

Adult-Use Marijuana Legalization Starts This Week in Multiple States

Laws legalizing the use and possession of marijuana by adults ages 21 or older begin this week in Connecticut, New Mexico, and Virginia. Once enacted, an estimated 145 million Americans – or more than 40% of the country – will live in states where the adult-use of cannabis is legal under state law.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

Landlords lose latest challenge to CDC eviction freeze

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday rejected a bid by a group of landlords seeking to overturn the Centers for Disease Control's nationwide freeze on many residential evictions during the COVID-19 pandemic. In a 2-1 ruling, the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said it had "doubts" that...
New York City, NYwnypapers.com

Cuomo announces $200 million in food assistance for July

Maximum food benefits continue for all SNAP recipients throughout New York. √ Emergency allotment has brought more than $2.5 billion in food assistance. Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Tuesday announced all New Yorkers enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum allowable level of food benefits for July. The agency is also working with the federal government to ensure this aid, which has brought in more than $2.5 billion in food assistance to New Yorkers since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic last year, will continue beyond July.

Comments / 24

Community Policy