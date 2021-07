Ahead of last week, the start of Wimbledon 2021, you would be forgiven for not immediately knowing who Emma Raducanu is, her Wikipedia page far from information-rich. But, one thing’s for sure, today Monday 5 July, as she prepares to embark on the fourth round of the tournament – a star has been born and the UK is in her thrall. ‘It’s coming home, Emma,’ one person in the crowd shouted as she hit her winning shot, beating Romanian Sorana Cirstea, 31 – once ranked No 21 in the world – in straight sets, 6-3 7-5, on Saturday.