USD/CHF Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 0.9101; (P) 0.9181; (R1) 0.9228;. No change in USD/CHF’s outlook. Intraday bias stays neutral with focus on 0.9141 support. Firm break there will argue that whole rebound from 0.8925 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned to the downside for 55 day EMA (now at 0.9121). Sustained break there will pave the way back to retest 0.8925 low. On the upside, though, break of 0.9273 will resume the rally to 0.9471 key resistance instead.

www.actionforex.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Outlook#Daily Pivots#Usd Chf#0 8925#Ema
Marketsdailyforex.com

USD/CAD Forecast: USD Sitting at 200-Day EMA Against Loonie

Heavy swings in the dollar make highly profitable trades. The US dollar pulled back initially during the trading session on Friday but turned around to show signs of strength as we hang about the 1.26 handle. Perhaps even more importantly, the 200-day EMA sits right there as well, so I think it makes sense that we would hesitate in this general area. If we can break above the 1.26 level with decided momentum, I think it likely that the US dollar would continue to rally against the Canadian dollar, perhaps in a much bigger move from a longer-term standpoint.
WorldDailyFx

Australian Dollar Outlook Remains Bleak: AUD/USD, AUD/JPY, AUD/CAD, GBP/AUD

AUD/USD - Bearish. The Australian Dollar extended losses this past week, with AUD/USD taking out the 0.7445 – 0.7479 support zone. This follows a series of bearish crossovers, including one between the 20-day and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs). Another one occurred between the 20-day and 200-day SMAs. These seem to be favoring a downside technical bias. Still, positive RSI divergence is persisting. This shows that downside momentum is fading, which can at times precede a turn higher.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/JPY

Consolidation b4 one more fall. 110.42 - Wed's European morning low (now res). 110.21 - Tue's low (now res). 109.54 - Jul's near 1-month low (8th). USD/JPY - 109.80.. Although DLR continued to decline from this week's 110.69 high (Wed) to 109.72 in European morning on cross-buying in yen, price rebounded in tandem with the U.S. yields to 110.08 in NY b4 falling back to 109.79.
Marketsactionforex.com

EUR/AUD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.5781; (P) 1.5814; (R1) 1.5852;. Outlook in EUR/AUD remains unchanged and intraday bias stays neutral first. Another rise could be seen with 1.5614 support intact. On the upside, break of 1.5976 will resume the choppy rise from 1.5250 to 1.6033 key support turned resistance next. Sustained break there will argue that longer term trend has reversed, and target 1.6827 resistance for confirmation.
Marketsactionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Off Fibonacci Level

The better-than-expected UK CPI in June has lifted the sterling across the board. Price action has seen strong support above 1.3730, a critical demand zone on the daily chart. After the initial rally, the pair has bounced off the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level (1.3800) while the RSI recovered back to the neutral area.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CHF, USD/CAD

GBPUSD is trading at 1.38317; the instrument is moving inside Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a sideways tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may test the cloud’s downside border at 1.3795 and then resume moving upwards to reach 1.4065. Another signal in favor of a further uptrend will be a rebound from the upside border of the Wedge pattern. However, the bullish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s downside border and fixes below 1.3750. In this case, the pair may continue falling towards 1.3655. To confirm further growth, the asset must break the resistance area and fix above 1.3905: as we can see, bears managed to hold this level several times.
MarketsDailyFx

Gold Price Outlook: Gold Rallies as Rates Tank- XAU/USD Levels

Gold Technical Price Outlook: XAU/USD Near-term Trade Levels. Gold price updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. XAU/USD rebound of key uptrend support testing initial resistance hurdles. New to Gold Trading? Get started with this Free How to Trade Gold -Beginners Guide. Gold prices rallied more than 3.7%...
RetailDailyFx

US Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD May Rise as AUD/USD, EUR/USD Fall. Retail Bets Eyed

US Dollar, USD/CAD, AUD/USD, EUR/USD, Technical Analysis, Retail Trader Positioning - Talking Points. Retail traders are increasingly betting the US Dollar may weaken. Upside bets falling in USD/CAD, rising in AUD/USD & EUR/USD. Check out recording to my webinar for detailed IGCS analysis. According to IG Client Sentiment (IGCS), retail...
CurrenciesDailyFx

Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Breakout Underway- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD breakout now testing first Major resistance hurdle. Resistance 1.2579-1.2603 - Support ~1.2260s, bullish invalidation 1.2365. The Canadian Dollar plunged more than 1.7% against the US Dollar this week with a...
RetailFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears maintain the pressure on growth concerns

Mixed US and EU data backed concerns about slowing economic growth. The focus this week is on the European Central Bank monetary policy decision. EUR/USD is poised to extend its decline towards fresh monthly lows. The EUR/USD pair finished the week just above the 1.1800 level, as the greenback retained...
CurrenciesDailyFx

British Pound Outlook: GBP/USD Showing Indecision Ahead of FOMC Minutes

Indecision candlestick points to unclear direction. GBP/USD is at a phase where it is still hard to determine which direction it will take. The 4-week range-trade around 1.42 was a clear sign that the pair had limited upside left, but the retracement in the last three weeks has balanced out price pressures, leaving the pair at a bit of a crossroad.
Businessbabypips.com

Daily U.S. Session Watchlist: USD/CHF

Will the Greenback resume its rally once U.S. traders return to the markets?. Here’s an area of interest to watch on USD/CHF. Before moving on, ICYMI, I’ve listed the potential economic catalysts that you need to watch out for this week. Check them out before you place your first trades today!
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Decline Likley To Continue

The US Dollar rose by 55 pips or 0.50% against the Japanese Yen on Friday. The surge was stopped by the 200– hour simple moving average at 110.20 during Friday’s session. Given that the USD/JPY exchange rate failed to surpass the 200– hour SMA, bears are likely to pressure the currency pair lower during the following trading session.
Currenciesbabypips.com

Chart Art: Trend Retracement Setups on USD/CAD and NZD/CHF

Had enough of ranges yet? If you’re looking for trends, then you’ll definitely want to check out USD/CAD and NZD/CHF’s daily charts. I know that we discussed the possibility of a Cup and Handle situation a few days back, but I gotta let you guys know that USD/CAD could still extend its downtrend.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/JPY Analysis: Declines Below 110.00

At GMT midnight to Thursday, the USD/JPY ended trading sideways at the 110.00 level and started a decline. During the early European trading hours, the rate had reached below the 109.80 level. Meanwhile, no support was close by as far as the July low level at 109.54. In the case...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/CHF, gold

As we can see in the H4 chart, USDCHF is trading above the 200-day Moving Average, thus indicating the completion of the correction within the uptrend. In this case, the price is expected to break 6/8 and resume growing to reach the resistance at 7/8. Still, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the 200-day Moving Average to the downside. After that, the instrument may reverse and fall towards the support at 5/8.
Currenciesactionforex.com

USD/CAD Analysis: Breakout Occurs

The USD/CAD currency pair bounced off a support level formed by the 200– hour simple moving average at 1.2450 on Wednesday. As a result, the US Dollar surged by 98 pips or 0.78% against the Canadian Dollar. A breakout occurred through the upper boundary of a descending channel pattern during yesterday’s trading session.

