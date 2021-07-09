Cancel
Box Butte County, NE

Flood Advisory issued for Box Butte, Morrill by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-09 15:10:00 CDT Expires: 2021-07-09 22:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Box Butte; Morrill The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Southeastern Box Butte County in the panhandle of Nebraska Northeastern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska * Until 845 PM MDT. * At 549 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. * Flooded roadways and low areas will beginning shortly. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Alliance and Alliance Airport.

