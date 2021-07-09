Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

How to Empower Employees to be Secure and Productive

By Nik Hewitt
securityboulevard.com
 9 days ago

— Do your staff feel valued and important in their roles? More than 65 percent of employees report they do not feel recognized at work, and 31 percent say they’re “engaged but feel my company could do more to improve the employee experience.” How can CISOs (who are already busy fighting fires, cloning themselves, and plate juggling) empower their security staff to be productive and empower the wider company while maintaining stringent security standards?

securityboulevard.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Software Security#Security Awareness#Productivity#Teams
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Whatsapp
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologymakeuseof.com

Just How Secure Are Biometrics?

Biometrics concerns examining something unique to an individual’s body to determine whether to grant them access to a building, device, or sensitive files. Some of the most common biometric systems analyze people’s fingerprints, faces, or parts of their eyes. These measures intend to tighten security. Do they succeed, and are...
Public Healthprojectmanagement.com

Locking in Learning from Remote Work

Categories: Human Resources, Lessons Learned, Talent Management. Organizations are facing the challenge of what work should look like now that restrictions from Covid-19 are beginning to lift. Cali Williams Yost is the founder and CEO of Flex + Strategy Group, a firm that helps organizations unlock performance and engagement by reimagining how, when, and where work gets done. During a recent episode of the Center Stage podcast, Yost shared insights with PMI CCO Joe Cahill on how organizations can lock in the benefits of what they learned about flexible work strategies during COVID-19.
SoftwareItproportal

How AI is helping learning in the enterprise

In 2019 Josh Bersin and Marc Zao Sanders ran a survey with Linkedin to find out more about the ‘flow of work’ surrounding knowledge workers, which include people whose jobs involve handling or using information. It turns out there are some common trends amongst them: There are 780 million knowledge workers globally and they spend 19 percent of their time gathering information and searching for data. That’s nearly a full day a week spent searching.
Career Development & AdviceEntrepreneur

How to Create a Company Culture That Engages Employees

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Have you ever worked at a job that you had mentally checked out of? It’s not great, right? You’re no longer invested in much of anything in the job anymore. You don’t really bother to get closer with any of your coworkers. You’re literally just there to do what you’re asked and then get a paycheck.
EconomyEntrepreneur

Key Learnings for Employers When Building the Workplace of the Future

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. Here is the reality. Unless companies adapt to a new way of working going forward, they risk losing their most valuable resource. People. Getting this right by balancing the needs of the employer and employee is crucial to attracting and retaining top talent.
Ashburn, VAWashington Technology

ID Technologies acquires secure connectivity product maker

ID Technologies has completed an acquisition it sees as expanding the portfolio of security products and its presence among defense and intelligence agencies. Ashburn, Virginia-headquartered ID Technologies said Thursday it purchased Attila Security, a developer of software for customers to use in accessing classified government networks and other assets from remote locations. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

REvil & Kaseya Shine a Spotlight on Lacking Cyber Protections

Note: Mission Secure does not incorporate Kaseya software in any of our 24/7 OT cybersecurity managed services or technology stack and is not at risk for any indicators of compromise (IOCs) associated with the Kaseya ransomware campaign. The ransomware group behind some of the latest high-profile cyber-attacks, including Kaseya, is...
TechnologySFGate

Syniti launches Data Jumpstart to drive business value from data

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 15, 2021. The 3-week solution for the 95% of execs that don't trust their data. Syniti, a global leader in enterprise data management, today launched Syniti Data Jumpstart to help organizations understand the impact of data quality in driving growth, increasing margin, speeding new product introductions, and maximizing the value of major initiatives such as M&A and Digital Transformations.
Public Healthmit.edu

Measuring the Post-Pandemic Workforce: Empowerment vs. Oversight

The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated and redefined how organizations monitor and measure performance. As organizations prepare to lead their post-pandemic hybrid workforce, leaders face critical choices about how best to measure and monitor their workers’ performance. Should leadership use new measurement technologies to double down on greater oversight? Or are these capabilities better deployed to empower workers? Our research suggests a growing divide between organizations that view enhanced measurement as enhanced control versus those that see metrics as a source of enhanced engagement with their workers.
Saint Paul, MNstthomas.edu

Business Analytics Program Redesigned to Produce ‘Analytics Translators’

The progression of artificial intelligence and algorithms are changing the field of business analytics. Organizations need business analytics professionals who can translate complex data sets into useful insights that inform leadership to solve business problems. The redesigned Master of Science in Business Analytics and the Graduate Certificate in Business Analytics programs at Opus College of Business emphasize experiential learning to prepare graduates to serve in analytics translator roles. As part of the core curriculum of the master’s program, a capstone project allows students to apply their skills to a real-world analytics project and strengthen their data storytelling capabilities. Throughout the semester-long project, groups of three to five students are paired with a sponsor from the partnering firm. The teams meet with their sponsor weekly to coordinate client and project management. The semester culminates in a presentation to senior leadership within the organization. The participating firms represent a wide swath of Minnesota-based industry leaders, including Polaris, Life Time Fitness, Ecolab, Feed My Starving Children and Children’s Hospital.
EconomyComputer Weekly

The people factor: ensuring the right balance of tech and talent

This is a guest post by Ryan Meyer, APAC managing director of General Assembly. Businesses of all kinds and sizes have embraced the notion of digital transformation, especially as the global pandemic has affected every company, regardless of size, location or industry, in some way or another. The necessary shift to digital operations has become increasingly apparent to business leaders, who are quickly making sure they have the technology infrastructure in place to keep ahead of the pace of change.
Economysecurityboulevard.com

VicTrack & DTEX: Security Product for Business Continuity Planning?

Most organizations deploy an Insider Threat solution to counter insider threats. Likewise, a Data Loss Prevention (DLP) solution is used primarily to … prevent data loss at endpoints. But DTEX Systems customers have discovered that our Insider Threat and DLP solutions can do more than thwart data loss from malicious insiders and external attacks. They’re reaping additional benefits from their DTEX investment.
Internetsecurityboulevard.com

Cybersecurity metrics for web applications

Small and mid-sized businesses are able to manage their information security, including web application security, in a very direct fashion. The numbers of assets, vulnerabilities, and incidents are low enough for the security manager to be able to have a clear view of IT security posture. However, with the growth of your business and the expansion of your security team, your security management methods will need to rely more and more on cybersecurity metrics / KPIs.
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

How identity management and compliance with security standards can help prevent sensitive data leakage

Cyber criminals can gain access to sensitive data through unauthorized access. Learn how to use security standards to set up preventative measures. The traditional data center has gone through many fundamental changes over the years. There once was the concept of a self-contained data center and internal network that was protected at the external-facing boundaries by network and web application firewalls. In this scenario, within the physical building, corporate-owned endpoints were trusted so they could easily access data via the internal network.
securityboulevard.com

What to Consider When Crafting Your OSS Policy

Free and open source software (OSS) continues to dominate the software development landscape, with an astounding 1.5 trillion component downloads in 2020. With this growth, organizations are finding it more important than ever to make sure that they have documented policies in place to govern their use, distribution, and contribution of OSS.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Disrupting Ransomware with Advanced File System Techniques

Technology is becoming more effective at early ransomware detection. Solutions can often automatically shut down attacks and minimize the damage. It is reasonable to conclude, however, that there is no truly impenetrable ransomware defense. The more complete answer lies in recovery. Maintaining pristine datasets that are more readily restored, minimizing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy