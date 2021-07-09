Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Washoe County, NV

Special Weather Statement issued for Northern Washoe County by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-10 12:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-07-09 17:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Northern Washoe County LIGHTNING STRIKES AND ERRATIC OUTFLOW WINDS POSSIBLE NEAR THE BECKWOURTH COMPLEX Emergency management reported lightning strikes along the east side of the Beckwourth Complex. Hot, dry, and unstable conditions have allowed these wildfires to become plume dominated and have generated pyrocumulonimbus. Cloud-to-ground lightning and erratic outflow winds greater than 30 mph are possible near the complex. If you are in the vicinity of the wildfire, please heed orders from officials. Locations impacted include Herlong, Doyle, Frenchman Lake, Chilcoot-Vinton, Big Cove Campground, Chilcoot Campground, State Line Peak, Frenchman Campground and Spring Creek Campground.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washoe County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lightning Strikes#Special Weather Statement#Frenchman#Chilcoot
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
BusinessPosted by
ABC News

Regulator sues Amazon to force recall of hazardous products

Safety regulators are suing Amazon to force it to recall hazardous products sold on its site, including flammable children’s pajamas, faulty carbon monoxide detectors and hair dryers that don’t protect users from getting electrocuted. The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, which filed the complaint late Wednesday, said the online shopping...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Death toll climbs past 110 in European floods

The death toll in Germany and Belgium has climbed past 110 after heavy rainfall produced extreme flooding that caused buildings to collapse and trapped people inside their homes. There are at least 60 people that died in the German state of Rhineland-Palatinate and at least 43 people who died in...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon: Colombians arrested in Haiti leader's killing had US training

Some of the former Colombian servicemen who have been arrested in connection with the assassination of the Haitian president had received U.S. military training, the Pentagon confirmed Thursday. “A review of our training databases indicates that a small number of the Colombian individuals detained as part of this investigation had...

Comments / 0

Community Policy