Local Musicians to Hold Benefit Concert For Producer Electrocuted in Accident

Several bands are teaming up to play a fundraiser Sunday in Dallas to benefit a fellow musician who was electrocuted in early June. Jeff Saenz, the owner of Modern Electric Sound Recorders in Old East Dallas, came into contact with a downed power line on June 1 and experienced electrical burns, which forced doctors to amputate his left hand. He has had six surgeries in the six weeks since the accident and is expected to be in the hospital for months, according to a post promoting the event.