The 2021 Major League Baseball Draft begins Sunday, and for Delaware County prospects, it could be a long three days. There is no Ben Davis in this lottery, the Malvern Prep star by way of Aston, still the highest-drafted Delco talent in the draft. Davis came off the board to the San Diego Padres with the second overall pick in 1995 and played seven years in the bigs for a total of four teams.