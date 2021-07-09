Pandemic leading some from office to entrepreneur

Dionne is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, author, educational leader @ www.dionnejude.com and founder of Solid Foundations Education Group. Being an entrepreneur has its highs and lows, and there are times that can challenge you to the core. Before running my own business, I had an idealistic view of what it would be like. I knew I would work hard due to the commitment I had previously shown when employed, and I knew my work ethic was an advantage. But I wasn't prepared for when things didn't go according to plan, especially when the business wasn't making sufficient profit. I found myself challenged by several personal barriers that surfaced and realized I needed to work on myself, in addition to working on my business.