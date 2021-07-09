Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Pandemic leading some from office to entrepreneur

By Mercedes Williams
Bay News 9
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCierra Bloomfield asked herself some tough questions last year after the pandemic broke out. “I got furloughed March of 2020, and I was out of work for about a month,” said Bloomfield. That gave her time to prioritize her goals, and returning to the office was not on the top...

www.baynews9.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Census#Americans#The Us Census#Mercedestvnews
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Economy
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public HealthFingerLakes1

Some businesses are still struggling as the region tries to recover from the pandemic

As the Finger Lakes and Central New York Regions continue to recover from the issues created by the pandemic, many businesses are finding themselves still struggling. Some businesses are finding that as people changed their lives and routines, they aren’t coming back to work as quickly, while others are finding employees coming back quicker than expected. The issues run deeper with supply chain issues still occurring, as well as commodity prices still being high, according to Cayuga Strategic Solutions Executive Director Tracy Verrier.
Public HealthPosted by
Forbes

4 Lessons Entrepreneurs Can Learn From The COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

As small businesses continue to recover from the pandemic, the COVID-19 vaccine rollout — at 379 million doses distributed and counting — should provide a glimmer of hope: A Thryv Holdings study found that almost two-thirds of American small business owners expect their bottom lines to blossom thanks to the vaccines. While it’s difficult to predict when or whether small businesses will recover to pre-pandemic levels, the emergence of the vaccine provides a promising development and a light at the COVID-19 tunnel.
KidsYork Dispatch Online

Rough year: Some kids will never recover from pandemic

Before the pandemic, 16-year-old Na’ryen Cayou had everything he needed. He had his own room. A partial scholarship to a boys’ prep school. A spot playing trombone in the marching band, performing in parades all over New Orleans. Then COVID-19 blew through the Big Easy like a hurricane, washing away...
Iowa City, IAkmaland.com

Post pandemic assessments leading some workers to quit jobs

(Iowa City) -- With the long pandemic coming to a gradual end, many Iowans are considering job changes — and even career changes — as we begin to emerge from the months of isolation. Stephen Courtright, a professor of management and entrepreneurship at the University of Iowa, says COVID-19 has...
EconomyThrive Global

Entrepreneur Will Pope Shares Some of His Top Success Tips

Will Pope is an entrepreneur, professional vocalist, networking consultant, and expert problem solver. Upon having a successful career in global performing, Will turned his aspirations to entrepreneurship. Utilizing his own problem solving methods and accelerated learning skills he has received from his previous career, Will was able to start 2 seperate 6 figure businesses inside of the marketing and social media space.
EconomyForbes

Three Types Of Fear That Can Prevent Entrepreneurs From Being Great

Dionne is a serial entrepreneur, mentor, author, educational leader @ www.dionnejude.com and founder of Solid Foundations Education Group. Being an entrepreneur has its highs and lows, and there are times that can challenge you to the core. Before running my own business, I had an idealistic view of what it would be like. I knew I would work hard due to the commitment I had previously shown when employed, and I knew my work ethic was an advantage. But I wasn't prepared for when things didn't go according to plan, especially when the business wasn't making sufficient profit. I found myself challenged by several personal barriers that surfaced and realized I needed to work on myself, in addition to working on my business.
EconomyThrive Global

Are Black Entrepreneurs Excluded From Venture Capital Because Of Bias?

This article was authored and contributed by Ms. Dominique Aubry, in collaboration with LeadersWord. In tight-knit social media groups and private email chains, it is common for black entrepreneurs to share their stories of racism and exclusion. It can be an outright racist remark from a venture capitalist or a subtle jab or slight reflective of a deeply rooted bias.
EconomyPosted by
Forbes

Insider Secrets From An Entrepreneur Who Built An 8-Figure Business

According to Liam J Ryan, becoming a successful entrepreneur has nothing to do with innovative thinking or breakthrough ideas, rather it's more to do with persistence. Entrepreneurs spend years of trial and error to reach success, which includes failure, disruption, and overcoming personal obstacles. Liam J Ryan started out selling...
RetailPosted by
Benzinga

From GrubHub To Cannabis: An Entrepreneur's Life-Long Bet On Home Deliveries

“This is my life,” says cannnabis industry CEO Adam Berk. And it is true: Berk is in fact passionate about his job. He has always been. Last year, the vertically-integrated cannabis company he headed, Stem Holdings, acquired Driven Deliveries, the world's first publicly-owned cannabis delivery company. The resulting corporation, Driven by Stem (OTC:STMH), boasts a market cap of more than $85 million, with sales projected to hit $75 million in 2021.
New York City, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Lessons learned from the pandemic

For nearly 16 months, Long Islanders remained in a state of suspended animation, unsure of their next moves while staring down a killer virus, anxiously awaiting the latest set of coronavirus pandemic protocols from Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Then, on June 23, it happened: Cuomo lifted the state of emergency declaration. We were suddenly free — for the most part — to resume living our lives as we had before Covid-19 ravaged New York.
Medical & BiotechWashington Times

Rising from the pandemic crisis, DNASequence is destined to lead

DNASequence is a young, dynamic enterprise based on a long history of corporate and academic collaboration between the founders, their networks and their partners. The founders of DNASequence have been working together in the field of digital biotechnology for more than 15 years and have thus imagined their current efforts a long time ago.
Politicsdigitalmarketnews.com

Stimulus Checks Worth $600 Expected To Reach Citizens Soon

Stimulus Checks amounting to $600 each are expected to reach the citizens soon. These checks were approved by the government on July 13. Almost half of the citizens of California are expected to be benefitted from the funding. The government-sanctioned financial boosts are all set to be rolled out soon....
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Most COVID deaths in the U.K. are among the vaccinated, as would be expected

More vaccinated people are dying of COVID than unvaccinated people, according to a recent report from Public Health England (PHE). The report shows that 163 of the 257 people (63.4%) who died within 28 days of a positive COVID test between February 1 and June 21, had received at least one dose of the vaccine. At first glance, this may seem alarming, but it is exactly as would be expected.

Comments / 0

Community Policy