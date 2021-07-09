Cancel
Wealthy state lawmakers to gain from income tax cuts in budget

By Jake Zuckerman, Nolan Simmons The Ohio Capital Journal
Athens Messenger
 8 days ago

Some of the wealthiest state lawmakers stand to save thousands of dollars annually on their taxes thanks to changes they enacted in the state budget. Lawmakers lowered tax rates for all income earners and raised the minimum threshold at which Ohioans pay taxes on their income. They also eliminated the...

