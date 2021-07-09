How Scared Should we be In Sedona?

The Yavapai County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated. Director Leslie Horton says 138-COVID-19 cases have been reported in Yavapai County since last Friday, which is a cause for concern. She says the public would like to believe that COVID is behind us, but it’s still very much here, and it’s spread has created a substantial increase in illness as well as hospitalizations. Yavapai County stands at 35.1% fully vaccinated and 43.8% having at least one dose with substantial community transmission. People who are un-vaccinated or under vaccinated are at risk. With the delta strain of the virus now circulating in Arizona, the symptoms are different than the original strain. It may seem like a very bad cold and it’s very contagious. Horton’s concern is that the symptoms could be brushed off as just a cold. If you are not feeling well, stay home and contact your doctor.