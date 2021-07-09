Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sedona, AZ

How Scared Should we be In Sedona?

By West Sedona Dave says:
sedona.biz
 8 days ago

They are telling us about this dangerous new Delta strain and how it’s so contagious. They are telling us that even if we are vaccinated, we must wear masks indoors; that we must revert back to pandemic cautions because we are all in danger again. Well, I think no one...

www.sedona.biz

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedona, AZ
State
Arizona State
Local
Arizona Health
Sedona, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Salk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Cos#Swine Flu#Americans#Europeans#Asians#Covid#Fyi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Dementia
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
FDA
News Break
Public Health
Related
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

The COVID-19 Situation in the U.S Might Deteriorate

The number of people infected with the SARS-CoV-2 virus keeps getting higher in the U.S, and many states have already added some restrictions. Los Angeles County already decided to make mandatory again wearing masks indoors, even for those fully vaccinated. According to CNN, this decision came after the Delta variant started to become dominant in the U.S, and for more than a week, Los Angeles had more than 1.000 new cases daily. Last week, Orange County Mayor was thinking of also making masks mandatory indoors and in crowded places due to a rise in daily infections.
Public HealthWMI Central

Health experts warn Delta strain complicates school reopening

Time’s running out to protect schools from becoming the epicenter of a fresh spike in COVID-19 cases when class resumes in August. The virulent Delta variant is now the dominant variant in the country and other countries have reported a surge in the share of cases in young people — and outbreaks in schools. Although total new US cases have declined dramatically since the peak in January, young people now account for twice as large a share of new cases.
Arizona StatePosted by
Arizona Mirror

Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona

Although COVID-19 hospitalizations are down, genetic sequencing and a recent outbreak in Maricopa County has shown the highly transmissible Delta variant of the virus is beginning to take hold in the Grand Canyon state, making up more than one in every five infections in June and accelerating rapidly. The post Deadly Delta variant of COVID-19 is spreading rapidly in Arizona appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Public HealthPosted by
Knowridge Science Report

How afraid of COVID variants should we be?

More than 4 million. That’s how many people have been killed by COVID-19 globally as of Thursday. At least, that’s the officially reported number. As SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, continues to spread, it is mutating. It is those new strains of the virus that are largely driving the...
Yavapai County, AZmyradioplace.com

Increase in COVID cases in Yavapai County

The Yavapai County Health Department is urging residents to get vaccinated. Director Leslie Horton says 138-COVID-19 cases have been reported in Yavapai County since last Friday, which is a cause for concern. She says the public would like to believe that COVID is behind us, but it’s still very much here, and it’s spread has created a substantial increase in illness as well as hospitalizations. Yavapai County stands at 35.1% fully vaccinated and 43.8% having at least one dose with substantial community transmission. People who are un-vaccinated or under vaccinated are at risk. With the delta strain of the virus now circulating in Arizona, the symptoms are different than the original strain. It may seem like a very bad cold and it’s very contagious. Horton’s concern is that the symptoms could be brushed off as just a cold. If you are not feeling well, stay home and contact your doctor.
azpm.org

White Mountain Apache Tribe announces first Delta variant cases

The White Mountain Apache Tribe has announced the first two cases of the COVID-19 Delta variant have been recorded in the Fort Apache Indian Reservation near Show Low, Ariz. The two cases were sampled from unvaccinated people in mid-June at the Indian Health Services hospital in Whiteriver, and they have since recovered.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

How are we doing? We are THRIVING.

(CNN) — Yes, the Delta variant of the coronavirus now accounts for more than half of new cases in the United States. And yes, vaccinations appear to have plateaued -- with the Biden administration having missed its goal of 70% of Americans with at least one shot of the vaccine.
Berkeley, CAuniversityofcalifornia.edu

How concerned should we be about the Delta variant?

Now detected in 78 countries, the Delta variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus is spreading in the United States. In a recent press conference, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said this mutation is currently “the greatest threat in the U.S. to our attempt to eliminate COVID-19.”
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Says Where Cases Will Rise Next

Depending on where you're reading this, the coronavirus pandemic may seem nearly over or coming back. The truth is, it's coming back if we don't stop it. The more transmissible Delta variant is spreading, mainly through unvaccinated swaths of the country, and threatening to spin off more dangerous mutations. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, has been speaking to states that are in trouble—and he delivered a warning that affects us all. Read on for six things that may save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
KidsEurekAlert

Should we delay COVID-19 vaccination in children?

The net benefit of vaccinating children is unclear, and vulnerable people worldwide should be prioritised instead, say experts in The BMJ today. But others argue that covid-19 vaccines have been approved for some children and that children should not be disadvantaged because of policy choices that impede global vaccination. Dominic...
Public HealthPosted by
Daily Mail

Commanding general at Fort Rucker in Alabama orders ALL soldiers to show proof of their COVID-19 vaccination if they are not wearing a face mask as the military mulls making the jab compulsory when it gets full FDA approval

The commander of Fort Ruckus in Alabama has ordered that all military personnel who are not vaccinated wear face masks while on base. Major General David J. Francis, who has commanded the base since 2019, updated the rules on Tuesday. Alabama is seeing a rise in COVID cases, and has...
LifestyleKDVR.com

Sedona Deal

If you are ready to get away it is time to head to the beautiful Sedona Pines for the bargain price of $49. It is Colorado’s Best Deals for 2 adults and 2 children ages 17 and younger. CLICK HERE to get this Fampak deal.

Comments / 3

Community Policy