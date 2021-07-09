A cloudy and humid Friday night

83" rain fell at the Airport today. That means we are now 2 feet of rain above average for the year! After some heavy rain this afternoon, the rain and storms have mostly dissipated. Looks like a nice evening. Morning lows drop into the mid 70s to near 80. Isolated rain and storms along the coast in the morning. High temperature today at the Airport was 91 set at 10:10 in the morning. The later the rain starts Friday, the hotter it will be. The highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. There is lots of moisture in the air, so there is the potential for locally heavy rain. Scattered rain and storms this weekend with highs mostly low 90s. Weak cold front approaches Monday and Tuesday with a higher rain chance.