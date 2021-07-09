Cancel
Environment

A cloudy and humid Friday night

By Damon Singleton
WDSU
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA broad area of low pressure over south Texas is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms over Texas and parts of the northwestern Gulf of Mexico. This system is not expected to develop and will remain over land. Post Tropical Cyclone Elsa is over the extreme northeastern...

