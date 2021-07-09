Cancel
Environment

Bay Area issues 'Spare the Air' alert amid weekend heat wave

KCBS News Radio
KCBS News Radio
 6 days ago

The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a “Spare the Air” alert for Saturday, with smog in the East Bay set to make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.

All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.

