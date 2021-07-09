Bay Area issues 'Spare the Air' alert amid weekend heat wave
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a “Spare the Air” alert for Saturday, with smog in the East Bay set to make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.www.audacy.com
The Bay Area Air Quality Management District issued a “Spare the Air” alert for Saturday, with smog in the East Bay set to make the air unhealthy for sensitive groups.www.audacy.com
All the latest local breaking news stories from the Bay Area.https://www.audacy.com/kcbsradio
Comments / 0