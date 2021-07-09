Escanaba Entering Statewide Main Street Grant Competition
Resilient Ludington Street is Escanaba’s entry for MML’s Bridge Builders Main Street Microgrants Competition, where four winning projects will receive $5,000 to engage locally owned businesses and artists in creating new public space improvements, art installations, cultural events, and more to increase visibility for local businesses and bring people back to downtowns and commercial corridors this summer and fall.www.radioresultsnetwork.com
