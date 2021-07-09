Cancel
Kansas State

Former Kansas sheriff's deputy found dead before fraud sentencing

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former Dodge County sheriff's deputy was found dead the day before he was scheduled to be sentenced in a nearly $11 million fraud scheme. Craig Harbaugh, 50, was found dead in his Fremont apartment on Thursday. A deputy county attorney said a preliminary investigation found no indication of suicide or foul play. Harbaugh operated “Tactical Solutions Gear,” a federal firearms licensee formerly located in Fremont. Harbaugh pleaded guilty in February to defrauding a bank and several individuals out of nearly $11 million by using false purchase orders and service contracts.

