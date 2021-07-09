Plan to relax COVID rules threatens 'major impact on GP workload', warn GP leaders

The government is expected to confirm on Monday 12 July whether plans to scrap nearly all COVID-19 rules from 19 July will go ahead. However, COVID-19 cases are already rising fast, with nearly 36,000 cases reported on 9 July - in line with levels last seen in January. Ministers have admitted that COVID-19 cases could rise to 50,000 per day by 19 July - and to 100,000 cases or more later in the summer.