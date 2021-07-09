Cancel
Public Health

Plan to relax COVID rules threatens 'major impact on GP workload', warn GP leaders

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe government is expected to confirm on Monday 12 July whether plans to scrap nearly all COVID-19 rules from 19 July will go ahead. However, COVID-19 cases are already rising fast, with nearly 36,000 cases reported on 9 July - in line with levels last seen in January. Ministers have admitted that COVID-19 cases could rise to 50,000 per day by 19 July - and to 100,000 cases or more later in the summer.

