mu Space opens satellite factory in Thailand

By Chris Forrester
Advanced Television
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMu Space has opened a satellite manufacturing facility in Bangkok. The business says that it will be recruiting some 300 staff over the next year. mu Space is already planning to build Low Earth orbiting satellites and had already invested in what it calls its Factory 01. Now the new expansion, called Factory 1 is some 24,000 sq. ft. and designed to develop, test and build satellite componentry and associated power systems.

advanced-television.com

