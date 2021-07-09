mu Space opens satellite factory in Thailand

PORTLAND, Ore. (July 8, 2021) – ​KEEN, Inc. (KEEN), the footwear brand on a mission to make outside inclusive and accessible to all, expanded its own supply chain capabilities during the pandemic and today announced the opening of its newest owned factory, KEEN Dominican Republic (KDR), spanning 55,000 square feet in Santiago. Working from its headquarters in Portland, Oregon with an international team with offices in the U.S., Thailand, China and the Dominican Republic, KEEN handled every planning detail via video calls and literally no plane travel. Specifically, KEEN will produce its footwear, led by the iconic Newport H2 Sandal, turning out 500,000 pairs a year, beginning 2021, with the capacity to grow to 2,000,000 pairs in the future. The first pairs are scheduled to arrive to KEEN Garages and at retail in July, 2021.