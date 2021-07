Humidity levels are high again Friday morning but we are not dealing with patchy fog yet in any areas this morning. We may see some through the morning with the rain moving in. It is a muggy start to the day but temperatures will be cooler than yesterday. Winds will be between 5-15mph with gusts up to 20-30mph. Temperatures are warm in the 60s and 70s. The rain and storms are moving in from the SW. We will see scattered showers and storms Friday morning and afternoon. As we get into the evening and overnight hours a few showers could linger in SE areas but not many showers are going to continue. We will pick up locally heavy rainfall totals about I70 and south today. Most of the valley is under a marginal risk of seeing some strong to severe storms, I70 and south, where we will get heavy rains along it and south. Winds and heavy rains will be the biggest thing to look out for. There is potential for flooding. A few leftover showers linger into parts of this weekend but this weekend will be nice too, not a wash out. Next week is looking like a big change in the pattern to drier conditions with some sunshine. Highs in the upper 70s/lower 80s Friday. Lows in the upper 60s/lower 70s overnight Friday.