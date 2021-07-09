Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Investigation of Spaceflight-Induced Changes to Astronaut Microbiomes

SpaceRef
 11 days ago

Disruptions in the human microbiome due to exposure to space could potentially cause illness in astronauts that may be difficult to treat. To evaluate the effects of spaceflight on the human microbiome, body swabs and saliva samples were collected from four ISS astronauts on consecutive expeditions. Samples were analyzed to characterize the microbial biodiversity before, during, and after the astronauts’ time onboard the International Space Station (ISS). There were some changes in each astronaut’s microbiome during spaceflight, but these changes were not universal for all four astronauts.

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spaceflight#Astronauts#Iss#Twitter
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Facebook
Related
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds That a Maximum of Only 7% of the Human Genome is Truly Unique

We often believe that the modern human is unique in all ways, but a new study published in the journal Science Advances finds that such a statement is far from the truth. Instead, most of the genes that can be found in our species are present in Neanderthals, Denisovans, as well as in other ancestors.
Aerospace & Defensemynews13.com

Space Coast astronaut rescue unit changes designation, commander

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — The women and men tasked with keeping NASA’s astronauts safe going to and from space now have a new commander and designation within the military. On Thursday, Detachment 3 went through a pair of ceremonies, ushering in new changes for the unit that was first chartered back in 1958 as the DoD Mercury Support Office.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 July, 2021 - Nanoparticles and Microscopic Animals Research

Nanoparticles and microscopic animals were the research highlights aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also focused on servicing life support components and Russian spacesuit maintenance. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur continued ongoing operations for the InSPACE-4 physics study throughout Tuesday. Kimbrough started the...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Ivermectin COVID-19 Scandal Shows How Vulnerable Science Is to Fraud

Haruko Obokata published two papers in January 2014 that described how regular blood cells could be turned into pluripotent stem cells. At the time, this was a coup – it dramatically simplified a previously complicated process and opened up new vistas of medical and biological research, while neatly sidestepping the bioethical considerations of using human embryos to harvest stem cells. Moreover, the process for this was straightforward, and involved applying a weak acid solution or mechanical pressure – oddly similar to how you'd clean a rust stain off a knife. Within a few days, scientists noticed some of the images in the paper...
ScienceMedicalXpress

Changes in gut microbiome in longitudinal study of infants precede onset of celiac disease

By implementing a long-term, prospective approach to the development of celiac disease, a collaborative group of researchers has identified substantial microbial changes in the intestines of at-risk infants before disease onset. Using advanced genomic sequencing techniques, MassGeneral Hospital for Children (MGHfC) researchers, along with colleagues from institutions in Italy and the University of Maryland, College Park, uncovered distinct preclinical alterations in several species, pathways and metabolites in children who developed celiac disease compared to at-risk children who did not develop celiac disease.
Sciencepsychologytoday.com

The Microbiome and Its Potential Link to Emotions and Behavior

The study found that bacteria in the baby gut microbiome were associated with better emotional regulation at 6 months of age. This study found that a less diverse microbiome was associated with greater expression of negative emotions and emotional reactivity. Such findings open up another avenue of research in the...
ScienceNature.com

Radiation exposure induces cross-species temporal metabolic changes that are mitigated in mice by amifostine

Exposure to acute, damaging radiation may occur through a variety of events from cancer therapy and industrial accidents to terrorist attacks and military actions. Our understanding of how to protect individuals and mitigate the effects of radiation injury or Acute Radiation Syndrome (ARS) is still limited. There are only a few Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies for ARS; whereas, amifostine is limited to treating low dose (0.7–6 Gy) radiation poisoning arising from cancer radiotherapy. An early intervention is critical to treat ARS, which necessitates identifying diagnostic biomarkers to quickly characterize radiation exposure. Towards this end, a multiplatform metabolomics study was performed to comprehensively characterize the temporal changes in metabolite levels from mice and non-human primate serum samples following γ-irradiation. The metabolomic signature of amifostine was also evaluated in mice as a model for radioprotection. The NMR and mass spectrometry metabolomics analysis identified 23 dysregulated pathways resulting from the radiation exposure. These metabolomic alterations exhibited distinct trajectories within glucose metabolism, phospholipid biosynthesis, and nucleotide metabolism. A return to baseline levels with amifostine treatment occurred for these pathways within a week of radiation exposure. Together, our data suggests a unique physiological change that is independent of radiation dose or species. Furthermore, a metabolic signature of radioprotection was observed through the use of amifostine prophylaxis of ARS.
ScienceScience Now

Gut microbiome heritability is nearly universal but environmentally contingent

You are currently viewing the abstract. Science, aba5483, this issue p. 181; see also abj5287, p. 159. Relatives have more similar gut microbiomes than nonrelatives, but the degree to which this similarity results from shared genotypes versus shared environments has been controversial. Here, we leveraged 16,234 gut microbiome profiles, collected over 14 years from 585 wild baboons, to reveal that host genetic effects on the gut microbiome are nearly universal. Controlling for diet, age, and socioecological variation, 97% of microbiome phenotypes were significantly heritable, including several reported as heritable in humans. Heritability was typically low (mean = 0.068) but was systematically greater in the dry season, with low diet diversity, and in older hosts. We show that longitudinal profiles and large sample sizes are crucial to quantifying microbiome heritability, and indicate scope for selection on microbiome characteristics as a host phenotype.
Astronomymymcr.net

You, too, can be an astronaut

The space race between the U.S. and the Soviet Union officially began in 1955, when the Soviets said they intended to beat the U.S. by launching the first satellite. The Soviets took the lead early in the competition and made history by sending up Sputnik 1 on Oct. 4, 1957. Less than a month later, they launched Sputnik 2, carrying a dog named Laika, and the Soviet Union became the first nation to send a living being into orbit. Finally, on Jan. 31, 1958, the U.S. entered the race when it launched Explorer 1 with a payload of experimental equipment.
ScienceEurekAlert

Prize winner uncovers the link between the microbiome, metabolites and neurodegeneration

Eran Blacher is the 2021 winner of the NOSTER & Science Microbiome Prize for his work in exploring the relationship between the microbiome and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer's disease (AD) and Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). The findings reveal new insights into the "gut-brain axis" and demonstrate that harnessing the microbiome and their associated metabolic pathways could provide a useful approach to treating these and potentially other devastating neurological disorders.
ScienceAPS physics

Investigation of Microwave Loss Induced by Oxide Regrowth in High-Q Niobium Resonators

The coherence of state-of-the-art superconducting qubit devices is predominantly limited by two-level-system defects, which are found primarily at amorphous interface layers. Reducing microwave loss from these interfaces by proper surface treatments is key to pushing the device performance forward. Here, we study niobium resonators after removing the native oxides with a hydrofluoric acid etch. We investigate the reappearance of microwave losses introduced by surface oxides that grow after exposure to air. We find that microwave loss in resonators are reduced by approximately an order of magnitude: internal Q factors increase from 1 × 
Physicsarxiv.org

Quantitative electronic structure and work-function changes of liquid water induced by solute

Bruno Credidio, Michele Pugini, Sebastian Malerz, Florian Trinter, Uwe Hergenhahn, Iain Wilkinson, Stephan Thürmer, Bernd Winter. Recent advancement in quantitative liquid-jet photoelectron spectroscopy enables the accurate determination of the absolute-scale electronic energetics of liquids and species in solution. Our major objective is the determination of the absolute lowest-ionization energy of liquid water which is found to vary upon solute addition, and depends on the solute concentration. We discuss two prototypical aqueous salt solutions, NaI(aq) and tetrabutylammonium iodide, TBAI(aq), with the latter being a strong surfactant. Considerably different behavior is revealed: In the NaI(aq) solutions, water's 1b1 energy increases by 300 meV upon increasing the concentration near-saturation concentrations, whereas for TBAI the energy decreases by about 0.7 eV upon formation of a surface layer. The solute-induced effects on the solute binding energies are quantified as well, as inferred from concentration-dependent energy shifts of the I- 5p peak energy. For NaI(aq), an almost identical I- 5p shift is found as for the water 1b1 binding energy, with a larger shift occurring in the opposite direction for the TBAI(aq) solution. We show that this result in NaI(aq) can be primarily assigned to a change of water's electronic structure in the solution bulk. In contrast, apparent changes of the 1b1 energy for TBAI(aq) can be related to changes of the solution work function which could arise from surface molecular dipoles. Furthermore, for both of the solutions studied here, the measured water 1b1 binding energies can be correlated with the extensive solution molecular structure changes occurring at high salt concentrations, where in the case of NaI(aq), too few water molecules exist to hydrate individual ions and the solution adopts a crystalline-like phase. We also comment on the concentration-dependent shape of the 3a1 orbital of liquid water which is a sensitive signature of water-water hydrogen bond interactions.
WildlifeGenomeWeb

Science Papers Examine Baboon Gut Microbiomes, RNAi Role in Mammals

By studying the gut microbiomes of baboons, a team led by researchers from the University of Minnesota finds that most microbiome phenotypes in the animals are heritable to some degree, countering previous studies, including ones in humans, that indicate a limited role for genetics in the gut microbiome. In the study, which appears in this week's Science, the scientists analyzed 16,234 RNA sequencing-based microbiome profiles generated using fecal samples collected from 585 wild baboons over 14 years. They find that host genetic effects on the gut microbiome are nearly universal; controlling for diet, age, and socioecological variation, 97 percent of microbiome phenotypes were significantly heritable. Notably, they also find that a larger proportion of variation in microbiome data is attributable to environmental factors rather than host genetic factors, which aligns with studies conducted in other animals. Estimates of microbiome heritability also varied between dry and wet seasons, as well as with the baboons' diet and age. The scientists suggest that studies finding few heritable gut microbiome taxa in humans may have been limited because they were all cross-sectional and lacked data on environmental variables that can mask or modify heritability levels. "Future work will help to refine our understanding of these environmental influences, including whether they mediate and/or interact with the effects of host genotype," they write. Overall, the study argues that host genetics play a consistent and sometimes appreciable role in the microbial landscape and that microbiome traits are therefore visible to natural selection on the host genome, they conclude.
Sciencepowerofpositivity.com

Researchers Discover Over 142,000 Virus Species in the Gut Microbiome

Researchers at Wellcome Sanger Institute and European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI) have identified over 142,000 virus species in the gut. Over half of them have never been detected until this study. This may seem like many viruses, but it pales in comparison to the total number on our planet. According to...
IndustrySpaceRef

Michael David Winery's Grape Microbiota Experiment Set To Return To Earth Aboard The SpaceX-22 Mission

Michael David Winery is excited to announce their fermentation experiment, Grape Microbiota, is expected to return to Earth on July 17th. Partnering with Common Sense Solutions (CSS) and sent to the International Space Station on the Northrop Grumman CRS-15 mission payload in February, this experiment investigated the microbial ecology and dynamics of grape juice fermentation in the absence of gravity. Michael David Winery is the first winery in history to conduct wine fermentation on the International Space Station.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA TV to Air Launch of Space Station Module, Departure of Another

NASA will provide live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station, and the undocking of another module that has been part of the orbital outpost for the past 20 years. Live coverage of all events will be available on NASA Television, the NASA app, and the agency’s website.
ScienceEurekAlert

How cells control mitochondria

Errors in the metabolic processes of mitochondria are responsible for a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Scientists needed to find out just how the necessary building blocks are imported into the complex biochemical apparatus of these cell areas. The TOM complex (translocase of the outer mitochondrial membrane) is considered the gateway to the mitochondrion, the proverbial powerhouse of the cell. The working group headed by Professor Chris Meisinger at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Freiburg has now demonstrated - in human cells - how signaling molecules control this gate. A signaling protein called DYRK1A modifies the molecular machinery of TOM and makes it more permeable for enzymes that are important for the cell metabolism. The group has thus discovered the first signaling protein that directly influences this import process in humans. Their work has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
AstronomySpaceRef

Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3) Webinar

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to share and discover in a Seminar Series of its Research Coordination Network: Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3). The PCE3 Seminar Series is designed to highlight diverse origins of life research from all over the world, spark interdisciplinary discussion, and facilitate research connections among the PCE3 community. A primary goal of this series is to showcase the work of talented early career scientists in PCE3 sciences.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

Astrobotic’s MoonRanger Moves into Final Production

Astrobotic announced today that MoonRanger, an autonomous rover that will explore the lunar South Pole in 2022, passed NASA’s Key Decision Point (KDP) review and is in the final stage of the payload preparation phase, culminating in flight hardware fabrication. By passing the KDP, Astrobotic, subcontractor Carnegie Mellon University, and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy