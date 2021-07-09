Cancel
Science

Evidence for Increased Thermogenesis of Mice in Space

SpaceRef
 11 days ago

Mice have been widely adopted as a model organism for research to study the effects of simulated microgravity on the body. Dr. Russell Turner of Oregon State University is conducting studies to characterize the adaptive responses of mice to sub-thermoneutral housing. In a newly-published paper, Dr. Turner examined the brown (BAT) and white (WAT) adipose tissue of female mice from a 37-day ISS mission and compared them to ground controls.

Space Research, Mice, Thermogenesis, Oregon State University, Temperature, ISS
ScienceAlert

Ivermectin COVID-19 Scandal Shows How Vulnerable Science Is to Fraud

Haruko Obokata published two papers in January 2014 that described how regular blood cells could be turned into pluripotent stem cells. At the time, this was a coup – it dramatically simplified a previously complicated process and opened up new vistas of medical and biological research, while neatly sidestepping the bioethical considerations of using human embryos to harvest stem cells. Moreover, the process for this was straightforward, and involved applying a weak acid solution or mechanical pressure – oddly similar to how you'd clean a rust stain off a knife. Within a few days, scientists noticed some of the images in the paper...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
SlashGear

Researchers discover a key link to autism spectrum disorders

Researchers from the RIKEN Center for Brain Science (CBS) in Japan have discovered a new direct genetic link to autism spectrum disorders. The researcher’s new study shows that the deficit in histone methylation could lead to autism spectrum disorders. A human variant of the SUV39H2 gene led researchers to examine the absence of that gene in mice.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Using mice to explore the prevention of blocked arteries

It's long been known that a high-fat diet can lead to clogged arteries, but we have only recently begun to learn in detail how the process works. A new study in experimental mice could go a long way to finding treatments to keep arteries open and flowing. In a study...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Study Finds That a Maximum of Only 7% of the Human Genome is Truly Unique

We often believe that the modern human is unique in all ways, but a new study published in the journal Science Advances finds that such a statement is far from the truth. Instead, most of the genes that can be found in our species are present in Neanderthals, Denisovans, as well as in other ancestors.
Scienceverywellhealth.com

What Is Solar Purpura Bruising?

Solar purpura—also known as senile purpura—is a condition that causes the formation of purple-colored spots or bruises on the skin. Purpura can sometimes also develop in the lining of the mouth and the mucus membranes. This condition happens when small blood vessels leak under the skin. Solar purpura is a...
Astronomyscitechdaily.com

Evidence of Explosive Volcanic Activity on Venus

Traces of the gas phosphine point to volcanic activity on Venus, according to new research from Cornell University. Last autumn, scientists revealed that phosphine was found in trace amounts in the planet’s upper atmosphere. That discovery promised the slim possibility that phosphine serves as a biological signature for the hot, toxic planet.
ScienceNews-Medical.net

An Overview of Brain Development

Neurodevelopment is an incredibly complex, but tightly controlled process governed by the sequential action of various genes. Neurodevelopment continues well after birth into early adolescence. Impairments to neurodevelopment at any stage can give rise to neurodevelopmental disorders. Neural Tube & Early Brain Structures. At the very beginning of embryogenesis, 3...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceRef

NASA Space Station On-Orbit Status 13 July, 2021 - Nanoparticles and Microscopic Animals Research

Nanoparticles and microscopic animals were the research highlights aboard the International Space Station today. The Expedition 65 crew also focused on servicing life support components and Russian spacesuit maintenance. NASA Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur continued ongoing operations for the InSPACE-4 physics study throughout Tuesday. Kimbrough started the...
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Increasing demands putting pressure on Deep Space Network

WASHINGTON — A growing number of spacecraft missions, as well as NASA’s Artemis program, are putting new pressures on the agency’s Deep Space Network of antennas that communicate with them. In a July 7 presentation to the steering committee of the planetary science decadal survey, Brad Arnold, manager of the...
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists show how light therapy treats depression in mice model

Light therapy can help improve the mood of people with seasonal affective disorder (SAD) during short winter days, but exactly how this therapy works is not well understood. A new study by Urs Albrecht at the University of Fribourg, published July 8th in the journal PLOS Genetics, finds that light therapy's beneficial effects come from activating the circadian clock gene Period1 in a part of the brain involved in mood and sleep-wake cycles.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Scientists discover how hunger boosts learning about food in mice

Over the last decade, investigators at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC) have been at the forefront of the effort to identify the small population of neurons deep within the brain that cause hunger, but precisely how these cells and the unpleasant feeling of hunger they cause actually drive an animal to find and eat food remained unclear.
ScienceNY Daily News

Scientists discover that just 7% of human DNA is unique to us

Since the dawn of time, humans have asked what makes us so special. After a recent study conducted at the University of California, humans may now have a glimpse into the answer to that age-old question: not much. According to the study published in the journal of Science Advances, just...
ScienceEurekAlert

How cells control mitochondria

Errors in the metabolic processes of mitochondria are responsible for a variety of diseases such as Parkinson's and Alzheimer's. Scientists needed to find out just how the necessary building blocks are imported into the complex biochemical apparatus of these cell areas. The TOM complex (translocase of the outer mitochondrial membrane) is considered the gateway to the mitochondrion, the proverbial powerhouse of the cell. The working group headed by Professor Chris Meisinger at the Institute of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology at the University of Freiburg has now demonstrated - in human cells - how signaling molecules control this gate. A signaling protein called DYRK1A modifies the molecular machinery of TOM and makes it more permeable for enzymes that are important for the cell metabolism. The group has thus discovered the first signaling protein that directly influences this import process in humans. Their work has been published in the journal Nature Communications.
SciencePosted by
Daily Herald

Argonne researchers use mice to hone imaging technology

LEMONT -- Researchers at Argonne National Laboratory and the University of Chicago have imaged a whole mouse brain across five orders of magnitude of resolution, which they say will better connect existing imaging approaches and uncover new details about the structure of the brain. Researchers are using this technique to...
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

New compounds can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies

Russian scientists have synthesized chemical compounds that can stop the degeneration of neurons in Alzheimer's, Parkinson's, and other severe brain pathologies. These substances can provide a breakthrough in the treatment of neurodegenerative pathologies. New molecules of pyrrolyl- and indolylazine classes activate intracellular mechanisms to combat one of the main causes...
AstronomySpaceRef

Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3) Webinar

The NASA Astrobiology Program invites you to share and discover in a Seminar Series of its Research Coordination Network: Prebiotic Chemistry and Early Earth Environments (PCE3). The PCE3 Seminar Series is designed to highlight diverse origins of life research from all over the world, spark interdisciplinary discussion, and facilitate research connections among the PCE3 community. A primary goal of this series is to showcase the work of talented early career scientists in PCE3 sciences.
Sciencegreenmedinfo.com

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice.

N-acetylcysteine alleviates ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice by inhibiting the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway. Diabetes mellitus (DM) induces damage to the ocular surface, which leads to vision decline. In the current study, we investigated whether N-acetylcysteine (NAC) plays a protective role in diabetes-induced ocular surface damage. The diabetic mice model was treated with 0.3% NAC topically. Corneal epithelial integrity, tear volume and corneal sensitivity were examined by sodium fluorescein staining, phenol red cotton thread and esthesiometer respectively. The level of reactive oxygen species (ROS) was measured with 2',7-dichlorofluorescein diacetate. The expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were evaluated by RT-PCR, western blot and immunostaining. The level of SOD1 was assessed by RT-PCR. We found that the expression of NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 were elevated in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. Treatment with NAC improved corneal epithelial integrity, increased tearproduction and corneal sensitivity in diabetic mice. Moreover, NAC markedly attenuated ROS accumulation and decreased NLRP3, IL-1β and caspase-1 levels in diabetic cornea and conjunctiva. These results suggest that NAC improves ocular surface damage in STZ-induced diabetic mice, which may be related to the inhibition of the ROS/NLRP3/Caspase-1/IL-1β signaling pathway.

