Livingston, LA

Noah Randall Singleton

By Brandon G. Thompson Funeral Home
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoah Randall Singleton was born on July 2, 2002, and a resident of Livingston, LA. Noah passed into his eternal home on July 3, 2021. He was known to be a tenderhearted, loving, and compassionate young man. Noah graduated from Doyle High School in 2020. He enjoyed traveling with his Dad and brother to field trials. Noah loved judging and entering his dogs in the field trials. Noah and his dog “Cat” won large pack field champion in Pine, LA. They also competed in Kentucky, Texas, Arkansas, Mississippi and all over Louisiana. Noah and his family often watched his younger brother play tournament baseball. Noah and his sister were close and enjoyed spending time together.

