Concord, NH

A roundup of local sports briefs, news and announcements

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConcord City ‘A’ Men’s Tennis Tournament will be held at the Bow Brook Club the week of Monday-July 18. Singles and doubles competition is open to any male resident of Concord, surrounding (contiguous) towns and members of Bow Brook Club. Matches will be played throughout the week starting at 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. The semifinals will be scheduled for July 17 and the finals for July 18. Entries can be submitted by email to georgelagos@comcast.net. Entrants are asked to put “City A” in the subject line and leave a name, cell phone number and email address. Entrants must receive confirmation to be entered into the tournament. Deadline for registration is Friday at 6 p.m. Fees are $20 for singles and $30 per team for doubles.

