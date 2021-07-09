Cancel
Hawaii State

The Conversation: The Past, Present and Future of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act

hawaiipublicradio.org
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFriday marked the centennial of the passing of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act. The Conversation was joined by the director of the Department of Hawaiian Home Lands William Aila, chairwoman of the Sovereign Council of Hawaiian Homestead Associations Robin Danner, and Honolulu attorney Tom Grande, who successfully sued the state over the mismanagement of home lands, to examine what it's going to take to get more Native Hawaiian onto homestead lands.

